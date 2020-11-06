Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Protest Song Maranga Ake Ai Re-released

Friday, 6 November 2020, 8:06 am
Press Release: The Maori Party

Father and daughter team Baz and Shaye Muir are the force behind NLC, which is re-releasingMaranga Ake Ai.

A 1980s Māori protest song used to revitalise the 2020 Māori Party movement will be re-released –35 years after its initial release.

Maranga Ake Ai was released in 1985 by pioneer Māori reggae band Aotearoa. That track features now Supreme Court Judge Justice Sir Joe Williams on vocals, who also co-wrote the song.

Māori Party Tamaki Makaurau candidate John Tamihere – who was at Auckland University during the Māori renascence of the 1980s – knew the lyrics would strike a chord with Māori today and approached Sir Joe’s representatives for permission to use the track to galvanise the new Māori Party movement.

“Māori have always gravitated to reggae music and Sir Joe’s lyrics are as relevant today as they were when he penned this in the 1980s. Sir Joe was among a new wave young educated Māori behind our cultural revival,” Tamihere said.

“Thankfully Sir Joe’s people were gracious enough to allow the Māori Party to re-record the track and use it as part of our 2020 election campaign.”

The job of refreshing the much-loved waiata for the Māori Party was given to Whanganui musician Baz Muir who heads the reggae band, NLC.

“I was over the moon when I was asked to re-record and reproduce it,” Muir said.

“It was really a big honour because it’s such a well-known song and I remember my parents, who were also musicians, playing it live back in the day.”

Muir spent a lot of time listening to the original recording before adding the “NLC” flavour to it.

“We worked on it in our studio in Whanganui for about a month, listening to the original track numerous times, making sure we can get that same sort of feel,” he said.

“It was such an enjoyable project to work on.”

Muir was lead vocals on the song and had help from NLC band members including his multi-talented daughter Shaye Muir (keyboards, vocals) and Marcel Martin (guitarist, vocals).

“We know this song is about people standing up for their rights, speaking out for Māori people.

Muir said people had approached him asking to buy a copy of the song. That happens today (November 6, 2020) when the song is officially released – again.

“We worked on the song, getting its sound right, and it was mastered by Chris Chetland at Kog Studios near Auckland.”

A video was also released for the waiata.

NLC won the Best Roots-Reggae title at the 2019 National Waiata Māori Music Awards and is now working under the Waatea Music label.

The band released its fifth album in July 2020 and is working on a collection of about six te reo Māori songs for a new EP in the near future.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Maori Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Results(so Far) From The US Election

Let’s be clear about what US President Donald Trump is doing. Last night’s declaration of victory before all the valid votes had been counted is an ongoing attempt at a presidential coup d’etat. It is a coup that he expects to be rubberstamped by a compliant Supreme Court and enforced on the streets by his goon squads of armed militia. If this was happening in Venezuela, New Zealand’s Foreign Minister would be denouncing it, and rightly so. So… where is the rebuke from our Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the defence of the principles that underpin democracy?.. More>>

 

Dotcom Defense Team: Supreme Court Delivers Judgement On Kim Dotcom

Today, just under 18 months after it heard the important Dotcom appeal, the Supreme Court has now delivered its reserved judgment. More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Cabinet Focused On COVID-19 Recovery

Experienced Ministers will hold key economic recovery and ongoing COVID response portfolios in the new Cabinet line-up announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today. “The next three years will be very challenging for New Zealand. With the ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Labour And Greens Formally Sign Cooperation Agreement

The Labour Party leader says the cooperation agreement reached with the Greens means the two parties can agree to disagree. More>>

ALSO:


Government: Small Business Support And Jobs Top Priorities

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the new Labour Government’s top economic priorities before Christmas will be the extension of the Small Business Loan scheme and initiating the roll out of the Flexi-Wage job support programme in a speech delivered ... More>>

RNZ:Ngāi Tahu Sues Crown Over Water: 'Now Is The Time To Act'

Ngāi Tahu has taken legal action against the Crown to assert its rights over freshwater in the South Island, saying it has tried to engage with successive governments on the issue but has been ignored. More>>

ALSO:

Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 