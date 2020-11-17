Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Māori Population Estimates: At 30 June 2020

Tuesday, 17 November 2020, 10:43 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


Estimates of the Māori ethnic population of New Zealand by age and sex.

Key facts

This release contains the first provisional estimate of the national ethnic Māori population at 30 June 2020, and includes an update to the provisional estimate at 30 June 2019.

During the June 2020 year:
 

  • The Māori ethnic population grew 17,100 (2.1 percent compared with 2.3 percent for the national population).
  • Natural increase (births minus deaths) grew by 12,700, with the balance reflecting net migration and net inter-ethnic mobility (those changing their ethnic identification to include Māori, minus those no longer including Māori in their ethnic identification).

At 30 June 2020:

  • New Zealand’s estimated Māori ethnic population was 850,500 (or 16.7 percent of national population).
  • There were 423,700 Māori males and 426,800 Māori females.
  • The median ages for Māori males and females were 25.1 and 27.1 years respectively (compared with national median ages of 36.4 and 38.5 years respectively, reflecting a younger Māori population).
  • Data is available at the national level only.

