Māori Population Estimates: At 30 June 2020
Tuesday, 17 November 2020, 10:43 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Estimates of the Māori ethnic population of New
Zealand by age and sex.
Key facts
This release
contains the first provisional estimate of the national
ethnic Māori population at 30 June 2020, and includes an
update to the provisional estimate at 30 June
2019.
During the June 2020
year:
- The Māori ethnic population grew
17,100 (2.1 percent compared with 2.3 percent for the
national population).
- Natural increase (births minus
deaths) grew by 12,700, with the balance reflecting net
migration and net inter-ethnic mobility (those changing
their ethnic identification to include Māori, minus those
no longer including Māori in their ethnic
identification).
At 30 June 2020:
- New
Zealand’s estimated Māori ethnic population was 850,500
(or 16.7 percent of national population).
- There were
423,700 Māori males and 426,800 Māori females.
- The
median ages for Māori males and females were 25.1 and 27.1
years respectively (compared with national median ages of
36.4 and 38.5 years respectively, reflecting a younger
Māori population).
- Data is available at the
national level only.
Visit our website to read
this information release:
