Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Stage Of Safety Improvement Work On SH1 In Dome Valley

Friday, 20 November 2020, 6:22 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that work is about to start on Stage 3 of safety improvements on State Highway 1 in the Dome Valley, north of Warkworth.

Stage 3 covers the construction of retaining walls and soil nailed walls to stabilise the roadside embankment on a section of state highway on the northern side of the Dome Valley up to the summit. The road will be widened with flexible wire rope barriers installed in the centreline to improve safety and prevent head on collisions.

“The bank stabilisation will provide a safe working environment for other road improvements and prevent landslips on to the road in future,” says Waka Kotahi Senior Manager Project Delivery Andrew Thackwray.

The work will be carried out at night starting, weather permitting, on Tuesday 24 November from 7:00PM to 5:00AM with stop/go traffic management in place. It will require closure of the current passing lane for southbound traffic.

“The traffic management will be a temporary stop/go that will allow one lane to be closed, ensuring the safety of the work crews and road users. We will be monitoring the queues and minimising wait times as much as possible.”

“Waka Kotahi apologises for any inconvenience and advises road users to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys. The work is being done at night to minimise disruption for freight movements and the travelling public.”

There will be a temporary 30kph speed limit through the works area during the night.

Similar work will also start next month on Stage 5 which runs from Sheep World up to the summit on the southern side.

The work will continue until just before Christmas and the site will shut down from 23 December to 5 January to minimise disruption for Christmas holiday traffic.

Both Stages 3 and 5 will be completed towards the end of 2021.

The planned safety improvements on SH1 through the Dome Valley include widening the existing road, embankment reshaping, construction of right hand turn bays and installation of flexible wire rope barriers in the central median.

The project started in early-2019 and is expected to be completed in late-2021. The work is split into five stages along the 15km section of SH1 from Wellsford to north of Warkworth, with Stage 2 to be completed before the end of the year. Stage 4 will be completed early next year.

More info at https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh1-dome-valley/

A soil nail machine will drill 4-5 metre long nails or steel bars to stabilise the roadside embankment on part of SH1 through the Dome Valley

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Stuart Nash’s Plan To Turn New Zealand Into A Playground For Wealthy Tourists

But first, a Covid-19 vaccine update. Early results from stage three trials on at least two Covid-19 vaccine contenders have been highly positive, at 90% plus levels of effectiveness. Both vaccines come with fish-hooks, though. Reportedly, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine requires two shots to be effective, has not been trialled on older people, and needs to be stored at very low (minus 70 degree Celsius) temperatures. This would create obvious problems in maintaining a “cold chain” throughout the transport, distribution and administering of the vaccine... More>>

 

RNZ: NZ May Become 'Florida Of South Pacific' Without Young Tourists - YHA

The country may attract only the 'old rich set' and risks becoming known as 'boring and staid' if it targets wealthy visitors, the Youth Hostels Association says. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Agreement Advanced To Purchase Up To 5 Million COVID-19 Vaccines

Hon Megan Woods Minister of Research, Science and Innovation The Government has confirmed an in-principle agreement to purchase up to 5 million COVID-19 vaccines – enough for 5 million people – from Janssen Pharmaceutica, ... More>>

ALSO:

Economic Policy: Government Must Rein In The Reserve Bank Now

National is calling on the Government to temper the Reserve Bank’s latest inflammation of the property market by sending a letter of expectation to Adrian Orr immediately. The Government should be mandating the Reserve Bank to ensure its funding for lending ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Prime Minister To Attend APEC Leaders’ Summit

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will attend the annual APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and associated events virtually today and tomorrow. “In a world where we cannot travel due to COVID-19, continuing close collaboration with our regional partners ... More>>

Pike River Mine: Keeping Promises 10 Years On

Ten years after the Pike River Mine tragedy in which 29 men lost their lives while at work, a commemorative service at Parliament has honoured them and their legacy of ensuring all New Zealand workplaces are safe. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attended ... More>>

ALSO:

Prime Minister: Masks To Be Compulsory On Some Transport

Masks will be mandatory on all domestic flights in New Zealand, as well as public transport in Auckland, from Thursday. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 