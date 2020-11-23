QLDC Names Upper Clutha Liaison Manager
Monday, 23 November 2020, 4:20 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council
Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has appointed a
new Upper Clutha Liaison Manager to support the work of the
Wānaka Community Board.
Jessica Garrett joins QLDC on
Monday 7 December and will be based in the Wānaka office in
Ardmore Street. Having been working in Canterbury for the
past two years, Jessica brings with her experience in
governance, stakeholder engagement, and business
management.
Ms Garrett has a Bachelor and Master’s
Degree in International Studies (Asian Studies), and has
previously worked in local government and higher
education.
