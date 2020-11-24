Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nearly There: Opening The New Christchurch Northern Corridor Motorway

Tuesday, 24 November 2020, 4:03 pm
New Zealand Transport Agency

The Christchurch Northern Corridor new motorway from Cranford St to near the Waimakariri River Bridge/ SH1 will be open to traffic from Monday, 30 November for an initial period of two weeks.

“This is an opportunity for people to have an early look at the new motorway and try it out at lower speeds in off-peak hours,” says Colin MacKay, Portfolio Manager, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

“The slower traffic speeds will ensure the chip seal surface hardens just before the motorway will be fully open to all traffic, all four lanes, from Thursday 17 December.”

From Monday 30 November to Friday 11 December one traffic lane in each direction will be open.

  • Northbound traffic, leaving Christchurch, can choose the CNC as an option between 7am and 4pm.
  • Southbound traffic, coming into the city, can be on the CNC between 10am and 6pm.

People can access the new motorway from SH1, Belfast Road (southbound/ into the city only), QEII Drive or Cranford Street. The Winters Road on and off-ramp will be open as well.

Due to the loose gravel, a temporary 50km/h speed limit will be in place. Depending on the road condition this may be increased to 70km/h. If this is the case, it will be well signposted.

More work will be occurring during the evening hours after the motorway closes for the day during this two-week period, to ensure everything is ready for the full opening on Thursday 17 December.

Open day/afternoon - Saturday, 12 December – for cyclists, scooter-riders and walkers

Cyclists, skaters, scooter riders and pedestrians will be provided with a once in a lifetime opportunity on Saturday 12 December when the CNC is closed to vehicle traffic but open for walking and biking. The open day is from 2pm to 6pm and the invitation has gone out to local residents north and south of the Waimakariri Bridge.

The Countdown

30 November – 11 December

One lane in each direction open during the day, just motorway traffic, no cyclists and pedestrians allowed on the motorway. Shared use path remains closed.

Saturday afternoon, 12 December

Public Open Day: 2pm to 6pm, no vehicle traffic on the motorway. Walking and biking on the motorway and shared use path.

3pm celebration: Official recognition of the completion of this four-year project with representatives of Waimakariri and Christchurch councils, Waka Kotahi, CNC Alliance partners Fulton Hogan, Aurecon and Jacobs and other key partners.

Tuesday, 15 December

Photo opportunity for media and invited guests to witness turning on the LED lights on the local road bridges. Please let us know if your photographer wants to receive an invite.

Thursday, 17 December

Motorway and shared use path fully open to all traffic.

