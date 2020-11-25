Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

ORC Tallies Up Its Own Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Wednesday, 25 November 2020, 4:30 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) today presented an inventory of its own greenhouse gas output (GHG) for the financial year 2018-19.

The inventory tallied ORC’s total gross GHG output over the 12-month period at 578 tonnes, made up mostly from transport fuels, domestic air travel, and purchased electricity.

Transport fuels for ORC’s fleet of 59 vehicles accounted for 349 tonnes, or about 60% of the GHG total. Domestic flights, mainly between Dunedin and Wellington, made up 103 tonnes, or 18% of the overall output, and purchased electricity for ORC offices, depots and pump stations totalled 76 tonnes, or 13%.

The assessment of ORC’s own GHG emissions was agreed as part of this year’s Annual Plan, and sits alongside the Otago region GHG inventory by district, which will soon be underway in collaboration with local authorities.

ORC Chief Executive Sarah Gardner said the assessment was a first for the organisation.

“There’s no requirement for us to do an inventory like this of our own organisation, but it has been really helpful for us to take a step back and understand what ORC’s day-to-day activities look like in terms of carbon output.

“Crucially, this work also sets us up with a baseline to measure improvements over time.”

Mrs Gardner said the report was parallel to the region wide emissions assessment.

“The other piece of work we are doing in the current financial year will be a higher-level assessment of greenhouse gases across all of Otago, looking at the region’s top emission sources and identifying possible mitigations and adaptation methods with our local authority partners. That work is on track to be completed in early 2021.”

Today’s report also outlines a plan of recommended actions for reducing ORC’s carbon footprint.

“We have agreed internally to move forward with the recommendations wherever possible to reduce ORC’s greenhouse gas output. Some of these are relatively easy things – areas where we’ve already been improving this year as a result of Covid-19 lockdown, like travelling less for meetings that can be done online,” Mrs Gardner said.

“Other parts of the recommendations are going to need more time and investment, like transitioning to low carbon alternatives for our vehicle fleet, which has to be able to cover thousands of kilometres of hilly terrain across Otago.”

The report can be viewed online in today’s Council agenda, starting on page 220: https://www.orc.govt.nz/media/9310/agenda-council-20201125-web.pdf

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What We Could Do For Hong Kong, If Only We Dared

There has been something repulsive about PM Jacinda Ardern’s assurances that our joint 5 Eyes criticism of China’s actions over Hong Kong – and China’s harsh reaction – are all well understood on both sides. According to Ardern, it has been a case of us saying the sort of things we’ve said before, them acknowledging our need to do so, and then them responding much as we would expect them to do. All neat and tidy. Frankly, if all of this is merely virtue signalling on our part, and huffy declarations of independence on their part, then what’s the point of this diplomatic dance..? More>>

 

Grant Robertson: Government To Review Housing Settings

New Zealand’s stronger-than-expected economic performance has flowed through to housing demand, so the Government will review housing settings to improve access to the market, the Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “Our focus More>>

ALSO:

Law Commission: Recommends New DNA Laws For Criminal Investigations

Te Aka Matua o te Ture | Law Commission today released a report that recommends a new, comprehensive regime to control how DNA is obtained, used and retained for criminal investigations. The report has revealed significant gaps in the operation ... More>>

ALSO:

National: Leader’s Speech At Annual General Meeting

Good morning delegates. It’s an absolute privilege to be speaking as your leader. I’d like to acknowledge the party president, regional chairs, board members, National Party staff, our MPs, our candidates, and most importantly, you – the delegates, ... More>>

ALSO:


Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management

The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: Announce Portfolio Reshuffle With Talented And Energised Caucus Team

“The Green Party caucus offers a breadth of talent and energy to the Parliament this term. In ten MPs you have a small business owner, a human rights lawyer, an academic, a climate negotiator, a transport planner, and so much more”, Green Party ... More>>

ALSO:

APEC: New Zealand Ready To Host Virtually

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took over the leadership of APEC earlier today, when she joined leaders from the 21 APEC economies virtually for the forum’s final 2020 meeting. “We look forward to hosting a fully virtual APEC 2021 next year. While ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 