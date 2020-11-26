Fleetcoach’s Driver Wellbeing Training Is A Winner

Hamilton-based driver training company Fleetcoach has been commended for its innovative wellbeing approach to improving fleet safety at the Australasian Fleet Champions Awards.

The company was named winner of the Fleet Safety Product Award at an online ceremony held on 19 November.

“We were delighted to be recognised for our work on fleet driver safety and wellbeing,” says Fleetcoach COO Craig Cockerton. “It’s an essential part of any organisation’s fleet and health and safety strategy – everyone wants their staff to get home safe at the end of the day.”

Fleetcoach offers online driver training to organisations whose people drive for work. As well as addressing core driving skills, the programme coaches drivers to pay attention to their own functioning and mental health.

Drivers are guided through courses that help them deal with stress, manage anxiety around new vehicle technology, and understand what influences their decision-making behind the wheel.

“We base our product and course development around research into positive psychology,” says Cockerton. “One thing the research is clear on is that happy people make better drivers.”

With a focus on the driver as an individual, and their health and wellbeing, Fleetcoach’s commitment to road safety is unique.

“We know, from our research and client feedback, that our training has a valuable impact on fleet driver safety,” says Cockerton. “It’s great to be recognised for that in the industry. We’re grateful to all the sponsors, including our long-term supporter Suzuki New Zealand.”

Fleetcoach’s programmes are available in New Zealand and Australia, with content specifically tailored to each country.

© Scoop Media

