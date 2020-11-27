Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

$6.8M Three Waters Stimulus Work Confirmed

Friday, 27 November 2020, 8:39 am
Press Release: Timaru District Council

Thirteen physical works projects have been confirmed as part of Timaru District Council’s use of the government’s Three Waters Stimulus package.

The projects, worth a total of $6.86 million cover both urban and rural projects, water, sewer and stormwater and will be completed over the next 16 months.

The projects are:

• Downlands Water Reticulation. Trunk Main Renewal Davison Road.

• Timaru Stormwater Reticulation. Whales Creek Discharge Improvements at Caroline Bay

• Sewer Reticulation. Inland Towns Pipeline Inspection and Probable Cleaning.

• Downlands/Urban Water Reticulation. Extension in the Cannington area.

• Timaru Stormwater Network. Taitarakihi Creek Railway Culvert Capacity Enhancement

• Sewer Treatment. Geraldine Oxidation Ponds Embankment Improvements.

• Te Moana Water Treatment. Stage 1 New Water Treatment Plant.

• Downlands Water Reticulation. Capacity improvement Totara Valley and Kakahu areas.

• Sewer Pumping. Dawson St Pump Station Replacement.

• Geraldine Stormwater Reticulation. Stage 1 Serpentine Creek Enhancement.

• Timaru Water Treatment. Gleniti Reservoir Control Chamber Upgrade.

• Timaru Water Pumping. Opihi/Timaru Replacement Communications Methodology

• Timaru Water Reticulation. Washdyke Network Improvements. Rural Section 1.

The first tranche of stimulus funding was provided to every territorial authority in New Zealand, who all signed the memorandum of understanding to participate in good faith in the three waters reform programme. Acceptance of agreement does not bind councils to accepting future reforms.

Mayor Nigel Bowen said that it was important for the council to participate in the reform programme to ensure this district’s voice was heard.

“While I remain yet to be convinced that further centralisation will benefit our specific needs, it’s important that Timaru District is strongly represented in the reform discussions.

“The stimulus funding will allow us to bring forward some works that will have a significant benefit for our community.

“While we’re busy getting these major projects underway, our team will continue to advocate the need for us and our fellow provincial districts to ensure that any future reform is fair and equitable.”

