Vehicles Impounded, Infringements Issued Following Gang Procession

Friday, 27 November 2020, 4:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Waitemata East Police have been making follow up enquiries in response to complaints from the community relating to dangerous driving behaviour across the North Shore on Saturday 7th November.

The reports related to a very large gang funeral procession involving more than 100 motorcycles and 150 vehicles.

Police received more than 40 complaints from the public in relation to dangerous driving activity related to this procession.

The complaints included vehicles being driven on the wrong side of the road, intersections being blocked, passengers sitting outside vehicle windows, dangerous overtaking, motorcyclists not wearing helmets and sustained loss of traction in close proximity to pedestrians.

Over the past few weeks, Waitemata Police have been investigating these complaints and reviewing footage of this activity.

As a result, more than 200 infringement notices have been issued to drivers involved in this gang procession.

More than a dozen vehicles have also been identified as being involved in serious driving offences.

To date, two motorcycles and a car have been impounded by Police and our enquiries are continuing to locate and impound others. Our investigations are also focused on identifying drivers who may be liable for prosecution.

Inspector Simon Walker says Police want to acknowledge the North Shore community’s concern around this driving behaviour.

“The safety of our community is our number one priority.

“Whist we appreciate the family and friends of the young man who passed were grieving, the driving behaviours on display presented a very real risk to those involved, as well as other road users, and will not be tolerated.

“Our message to those partaking in funeral procession rides is to respect and show consideration for other members of the public.

“If you choose to put other motorists at risk through dangerous driving activity, such as sustained loss of traction, you can expect follow up action from Police and your vehicle may be impounded,” says Inspector Walker.

Anyone with reports of dangerous driving activity is asked to contact Police.

--- Inspector Simon Walker, Waitemata East Acting Area Commander

