National March For Life Wellington

More than 1000 women, men and children joyfully and peacefully marched to Parliament from Civic Square to give witness to the sanctity of the life of every child from the moment of conception. They recognise that every child is a unique and unrepeatable miracle of God’s creation. Every human life is precious and should be protected.

At Parliament they were addressed by pro-life MP Simon O'Connor and former M.P. Agnes Loheni and pro-life leaders. They wish to give a strong message to our Parliament, our government and to the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, the architect of the anti-life and anti-feminist Abortion Legislation Act 2020, that we are totally opposed to the decriminalisation of the killing of the unborn and the state funded genocide against our defenceless unborn children. It is always a crime against humanity to kill an innocent unborn child. They also wished to expressed their love for both mother and child, for both of their lives matter. Many people on this march held placards stating "Both lives matter."

Since 1978, more than 500,000 innocent and defenceless unborn have been violently killed in the womb in New Zealand. Every day in New Zealand an estimated 36 unborn children unnamed and known only to God are taken to hospitals and clinics to be poisoned, violently dismembered or sucked from their mother’s womb.

We mourn to for their mothers, the other victim of abortion who are so often coerced and threatened with violence and abandonment. A plea for abortion is often a desperate cry for help. our women deserve better than abortion. they deserve our love and support. We will not rest until the extremist abortion legislation of Jacinda Ardern is repealed. Right to Life was pleased to join with other pro-life organisations in supporting this March for Life.

Despite the attempts of parliament to silence the voice of those who fight for the defenceless unborn children, we will not be silenced nor allow our voices to be muffled. A very small minority of people opposed to our message attended the march and used their freedom of expression to vent their misguided beliefs. While we allow them the freedom to do this, we must not allow our freedom of expression to be reduced or redirected in any way, for this reduction of our freedoms will affect all of our freedoms, for when the right to life is blocked, then any other freedom is at risk.

