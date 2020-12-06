State Highway 1, Woodend, Invercargill - Southern

State Highway One (The Bluff Highway) will be closed this morning following a fatal crash last night near the Waimatua Creek Bridge.

Emergency services were alerted at around 11:25pm of a car in ditch on SH1, Woodend, Invercargill.

One person died at the scene.

The road will be closed while the Serious Crash Unit examine the scene this morning.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, we thank motorists in advance for their patience.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

© Scoop Media

