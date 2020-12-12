Hillsborough Vegetation Fire - Christchurch
Saturday, 12 December 2020, 6:30 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
11 December
Fire and Emergency is
responding to a vegetation fire near Hillsborough in
Christchurch.
We were alerted to the fire just after
11 yesterday (11 December) night.
There are currently
nearly a dozen crews working to contain the
blaze.
Fire and Emergency is asking people to stay
away from the area, while our crews work on the
fire.
We are working with police on
evacuations.
