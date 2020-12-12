Hillsborough Vegetation Fire - Christchurch

11 December

Fire and Emergency is responding to a vegetation fire near Hillsborough in Christchurch.

We were alerted to the fire just after 11 yesterday (11 December) night.

There are currently nearly a dozen crews working to contain the blaze.

Fire and Emergency is asking people to stay away from the area, while our crews work on the fire.

We are working with police on evacuations.

© Scoop Media

