Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Further Moisture Issues Identified At Te Newhanga Kāpiti Community Centre

Sunday, 20 December 2020, 1:51 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Latest air quality test results for Te Newhanga Kāpiti Community Centre suggest that the building may have deteriorated since remedial works were carried out earlier this year and the Council has engaged an engineer to carry out a further assessment of the building.

Air quality test results taken on 3 December and received 18 December 2020 show that there is an excessive level of Penicillium/ Aspergillus spore levels in the Totara Room, which is the home of the Kapiti Foodbank.

Penicillium/ Aspergillus spores can be allergenic to sensitive people, and some of the species may cause infections in immunocompromised individuals. Stachybotrys spores were detected in a very low level (unlikely to result in health issues) in the Totara Room.

Kāpiti Coast District Council Acting Group Manager Place and Space, Darryn Grant, says the elevated spore levels observed in Totara Room are indicative of active fungal growth and it is recommended that the Totara Room is not used until remedial works are identified and completed.

“This means the Kapiti Foodbank is unable to occupy the space until further notice.

“We acknowledge that this is not an ideal situation at what is a very busy time of the year for the Kapiti Foodbank. We have been in discussion with the Foodbank and it has been agreed that, with our support, they will operate from rooms on the other side of the Te Newhanga Kāpiti Community Centre this week.

“Today Council staff and volunteers are supporting the Foodbank to move their stock out of the Totara Room and will help them get set up so that they are ready to go tomorrow morning,” Mr Grant says.

The Foodbank will be open as usual between 10am and 12noon on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week. The Foodbank will be closed as from 24 December and will re-open on 11 January. Plans for where the Foodbank will operate from the period from 11 January are being worked through.

Mr Grant says the Council is very aware of the need to minimise disruption to the Foodbank and their clients and Community Centre users.

“In line with our Building Management Control Plan, we have engaged an engineer to carry out a further structural assessment of the Community Centre this week. This will not interfere with the Foodbanks operations.

“Until the results of this assessment are known we are unable to confirm what the impact will be for the Community Centres operations and services in the new year.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Mixed Outlook For Our Covid Vaccine Supplies

As PM Jacinda Ardern explained at yesterday’s press conference, the government has signed supply contracts for delivery of four Covid-19 vaccines, in numbers sufficient (on paper at least) to provide doses not only for every New Zealander. but for those Pacific countries that might want the option. As Ardern also indicated, some of the data on efficacy and side effects is still being accumulated. Yet unlike many other countries that are rushing the vaccines into emergency use, New Zealand is sufficiently virus-free as to enable a variation of the usual Medsafe authorisation process before the vaccines are allowed to be be administered to the general public... More>>

 

Government: Extending Support For The COVID-19 Elimination Strategy To June 2022

The Government has set aside extra funding to support the health system’s COVID-19 response and to maintain quarantine facilities up to June 2022, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins said today. “We are committed to continuing our sustained ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Agreement Reached On Future Of Ihumātao

An agreement has been reached on the future of the land at Ihumātao, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “A Memorandum of Understanding (He Pūmautanga) has been signed by the Kīngitanga, the Crown and Auckland Council which sets out ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Two New Vaccines Secured, Enough For Every New Zealander

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister Hon Megan Woods Minister of Research, Science and Innovation Hon Chris Hipkins Minister for COVID-19 Response Hon Andrew Little Minister of Health Two additional vaccines secured 15 million vaccine courses pre-ordered ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 