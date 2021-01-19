UPDATE: Investigation Into Ship Fire At Napier Port
Tuesday, 19 January 2021, 2:48 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency’s investigation into the cause and
origin of the ship fire at Napier Port in December last year
is now complete.
The investigation found the fire was
accidental caused during operations to remove the cargo and
started in the upper hold of the ship.
The Transport
Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) investigation into
this fire remains
ongoing.
