Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

10 Years Since The Ground Ruptured Right Under Christchurch

Monday, 15 February 2021, 6:51 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

On February 22, 2011, a magnitude 6.3 shallow earthquake ruptured with devastating results, right under Christchurch.

Next Monday is the 10th anniversary of the human devastation when 185 people died and 6659 people suffered major injuries – just in the first 24 hours after 12.51pm shake. For most, life has moved on; others still carry the mental and physical stars.

Some people felt optimistic for an exciting new Christchurch being reborn as a safer, and more vibrant, city. The expectations of a quick rebuild were quashed after a few years; others were deflated at a lost decade.

A former head of the Californian Earthquake Authority has said it took 22 years to rebuild after San Francisco’s 1994 6.7 Northridge earthquake.

The combined insurance claims costs are equivalent to the fifth most expensive insurance event to have occurred anywhere in the world.

Christchurch has still not even started on a lot of CBD projects yet – 10 years on. More earthquakes will continue to rock Christchurch. It’s part of life, Earthquake experts have predicated. The magnitude? No one can say.

But the tens of thousands of homes and buildings destroyed or collapsed in New Zealand’s worst ever disaster have been rebuilt to a much tougher and more resilient code.

Most of those that survived the frequent freight-train noise of the big quakes of 2011 have coped stoically.

This once English of New Zealand cities was like a war zone, with the central business district cordoned off to the public for two years, after February 22, 2011 but today it is an exciting and positive moving feast of rapid structural growth.

The mood and atmosphere around the streets and suburbs of Christchurch has flipped from one of fear and anxiety to enthusiasm. The CBD is being rebuilt. The Cathedral in the Square has been saved and is being rebuilt. It is a symbol of Christchurch’s resilience.

But we lost the city’s tallest building, the Hotel Grand Chancellor, which had 26 storeys and was 85 metres high. More than a quarter of the buildings in the central business district were demolished.

Christchurch’s utilities – sewer, water, fast broadband and power – have been revitalised; whereas Wellington, has suffered 2000 water pipe bursts in the last 12 months.

Luckily, children under 10 and the many new residents who wanted to move to Christchurch may hopefully never see liquefaction, the ground wobble like water, or see buildings and cars bob up and down like corks at sea.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Scoop Team: NZ Goes To Level 2 Lockdown, Auckland Level 3

Cabinet has decided from 11.59pm tonight Auckland will move to alert level 3 for three days until midnight Wednesday.
The rest of the country will move to level 2 for the same period. This will be reviewed every 24 hours.
This follows a mother, father and daughter from the same household being identified as three new covid-19 community cases in Auckland.... More>>


ALSO:


 
 


Government: Backing Sustainable Public Interest Journalism

The Minister for Broadcasting and Media has launched a fund to support public interest journalism to ensure communities across the country are kept informed on issues that affect them and their communities. More>>

Government: 40,000 New Zealanders To Be Supported Back Into Work Through Flexi-Wage Expansion

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni have today announced a significant expansion to the Government’s Flexi-wage initiative, which will see up to 40,000 New Zealanders supported into ... More>>

ALSO:

Dunne Speaks: Waititi The Winner

Maori Party Co-leader Rawiri Waititi is emerging as one of the stars of the 53rd Parliament. This is not yet because of the profundity of his comments – that may be still to come – but because of the style he has brought to his role. Already, ... More>>

Government: RMA To Be Repealed And Replaced

The Government is delivering on its promise to reform the Resource Management system based on the comprehensive review carried out last year. More>>

ALSO:

Budget 2021: Government Remains Focused On Building Back Better

Budget 2021 will sharpen the focus on supporting the New Zealand economic recovery as the Government continues to keep New Zealanders safe from COVID-19. Speaking at a BNZ Breakfast event in Wellington this morning Grant Robertson released the 2021 ... More>>

Government: New Zealand’s First COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Earlier Than Expected

New Zealand’s first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive in New Zealand next week subject to transportation plans and quality temperature control, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “We have been working behind ... More>>

ALSO:

Provincial Development Unit: Billion Dollar Milestone For Regional Economies

A significant milestone in support to the regions has been passed with more than one billion dollars pumped into economic development projects to back local jobs and businesses. More>>

Mosque Attack, Two Years On: Unity The Focus Of National Remembrance Service

Two years on from the Christchurch mosques’ attacks, people will come together at a National Remembrance Service to remember and honour those who died and build on the spirit of unity that came out of the tragedy. Fifty-one people died as a result ... More>>

Employers: New COVID-19 Payment Supports Businesses

From tomorrow employers can receive a $350 payment if their employees cannot work from home while awaiting a COVID-19 test result. The Short-Term Absence Payment (STAP), is part of the Government’s Business Support Package and reinforces an ongoing ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 