Missing Person - Alan Collison

Police are appealing for any sightings of a missing Ashburton man.

Alan Collison, 43, left his home in a grey Toyota Surf about 6:10am on Monday 22 February.

He has not been seen since however his vehicle was located along the Heaphy track, north of Karamea, yesterday.

Police and Alan’s family have concerns for his welfare and would like to hear from anyone who can help locate him.

Information can be provided to Police on 105, quoting file number 210223/3129.

