Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wanaka A&P Show Celebrates Another Successful Event

Sunday, 14 March 2021, 2:28 pm
Press Release: Wanaka A and P Show

Organisers of the Wanaka A&P Show have confirmed another tremendous turnout for the annual event, with about 45,000 people attending the two-day Show this weekend.

Many months of planning went into the 84th Wanaka A&P Show – the largest lifestyle event in the South Island – with new challenges presented this year due to the introduction and management of Covid-19 regulations.

Show event manager Jane Stalker says the team is thrilled to have delivered a well-organised and successful event that adhered to health and safety guidelines.

“I think I can speak on behalf of the wider Upper Clutha community that we were very, very fortunate to be able to proceed with the Wanaka A&P Show this year and we are absolutely thrilled with the turnout,” she says. “The Show would not have gone ahead if it wasn’t for our wonderful trade exhibitors, sponsors and funders and we are grateful for their continued support.”

An economically critical event that injects more than $11 million into the local economy each year, the Wanaka Show brings rural and urban communities together for two days of fun and entertainment.

“It means so much to us to be able to bring this incredible event to the Upper Clutha after a very challenging 12 months not only our famers but for everyone in the community,” Stalker says. “The Show has provided an opportunity for us to be able to support the small businesses who travel to us from all over New Zealand, and it was fantastic seeing our local motels and restaurants buzzing again.”

This year’s Show also saw the introduction of Cheers Wānaka, a community give-back initiative whereby $1 from every adult ticket sold at the gate is paid forward to a local non-profit organisation. Money raised through Cheers Wānaka is currently being totalled and will be made public as soon as possible.

The number of trade exhibitors at the Showgrounds this year was 520, up on previous years.
Sheep entries were significantly up on last year, with 260 entries and 180 fleeces (the biggest ever for fleece entries). Horse entries were on par with last year, with 1700 entries (260 horses participating). The number of cattle entries was 64, and 64 dog triallists (64 dogs). Livestock, which came to the Show from around the South Island, continued to be of a high calibre. Seventy-seven dogs competed in the world-famous Jack Russell race, with first place being awarded to Harry, owned by Samara Buchanan of Cromwell.

“The feedback over the past two days has been fantastic,” Stalker adds. “The delightful Hilary Barry was definitely a highlight, as were drag queens CoCo Flash and Erika – who celebrated diversity and inclusiveness in their wonderful flamboyant way. The inaugural Runway wearable arts competition was also a hit and we got to see some incredible creations in the fashion show.

“Overall, it’s been another sensational event and we thank everyone who attended and helped make the Show a success, from the stall holders to the volunteers, competitors and wider Upper Clutha community.”

Next year’s Wānaka A&P Show will be held on March 11-12, 2022.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wanaka A and P Show on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why We’ll Need Three Doses Of The Pfizer Vaccine – And On Rocket Lab’s Work For The Pentagon

Yesterday, the government finally released a four part timetable setting out which groups will get vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and in what sequence …And yes, it did look very much like the four part plan that Australia announced in January. Since yesterday there has been quibbling about which social groups should be prioritised... More>>


 


Auckland: Move To Alert Level 1

Auckland will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 at midday today, Friday 12 March.
This follows six days of Auckland being at Level 2, with seven days prior to that at Level 3, after 15 positive community cases emerged outside managed isolation facilities... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout Plan

The Government is targeting those most at risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 and those most at risk of getting seriously sick from it in the next phase of the vaccine roll-out, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>

Joint Press Release: Dirty PR Exposed In Whale Oil Defamation Trial

Three public health advocates are relieved that their long-standing Whale Oil defamation trial against Cameron Slater, Carrick Graham, Katherine Rich and the Food and Grocery Council has finally concluded and they are pleased that the truth has come out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 