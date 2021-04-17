Police Appeal For Sightings Of Missing Auckland Man

Robert Taylor

Auckland Police are appealing for sightings of Robert Taylor, who has been reported missing from Mt Roskill.

Mr Taylor, aged 81, left his home in Mt Roskill at around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.

He was last seen walking on Hillsborough Road, towards Lynfield.

Mr Taylor is described as being tall and of solid build.

He was last seen wearing a grey zip-up hoodie, black trackpants, and brown shoes.

Mr Taylor has some health issues and there are concerns for his wellbeing.

If you think you may have seen Mr Taylor, please call 111 and quote event number P046191339.

