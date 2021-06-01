Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Recall To Manage Listeria In Peter Timbs Meat Products Sold In Christchurch Shops

Tuesday, 1 June 2021, 9:24 am
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

New Zealand Food Safety is advising the public to return Peter Timbs cooked sliced roast beef, cooked sliced ham and whole hams, boneless cooked smoked chicken products sold from selected Christchurch supermarkets and retailers, as they may contain Listeria bacteria.

Peter Timbs Meats Ltd have initiated a recall of the affected products.

Information about specific brands, product names, batches, dates and names of stores selling the product is available on MPI's website.

Listeria can make people sick (listeriosis) if they consume contaminated food. New Zealand Food Safety national manager food compliance services, Melinda Sando, says customers should return product to the retailer for a full refund or cook thoroughly (piping hot all the way through). For the large hams this means an internal temperature of 75 degrees Celsius.

"Listeriosis infection can be serious among vulnerable groups such as pregnant women and their unborn babies, newborn babies, people with weakened immune systems and elderly people.

"For those in the high-risk groups, listeriosis typically has an incubation period of 2 to 3 weeks (or longer) before symptoms appear.

"Healthy adults are likely to experience only mild infection, causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms.

"If you have consumed any of these products and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice," says Ms Sando.

New Zealand Food Safety have not received any reports of illness.

Peter Timbs Meats Ltd initiated the recall as testing identified Listeria in some products.

Find out more: Listeria – Ministry of Health

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



