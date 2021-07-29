Operation Hannah: Police Check Vehicle Safety At Ski Fields
Police will be at ski fields this week making sure
vehicles and drivers are
safe to be on the roads.
“We want everyone to be able to experience
and enjoy New Zealand’s great
outdoors,” says Inspector Mike Brooklands, Police National Manager
Commercial Vehicle Safety Team.
“More
importantly, we want everyone travelling on our roads to do
so
safely.”
Operation Hannah is a multi-site
operation targeting vehicles in and around
ski fields including passenger services vehicles (PSVs).
It
focuses on improving both vehicle safety and work-related
road safety
through road safety prevention, compliance and education.
Eleven-year-old Hannah Francis was
tragically killed when a bus carrying 31
passengers crashed near Tūroa ski field in 2018. Her death was in every way
avoidable.
NZ Police has permission from
the Francis and Bruton families to undertake
this operation in Hannah’s name.
“Operating a vehicle
or PSV in a ski field environment is unique,”
says
Inspector Brooklands.
“The roads to and from
the ski fields are mountainous, are more likely to
have fewer road safety infrastructures than our state highways, and more
likely to have ice and snow on the road surface. These combined conditions
place greater strain on a vehicle and driver ability.”
Police will be
targeting PSVs to make sure they are in a safe
condition,
compliant, and being operated in a safe manner.
Police will also be checking drivers for signs
of fatigue and impairment and
making sure everyone is wearing a seatbelt.
From Tuesday 27 July through to
Sunday 1 August, NZ Police in partnership
with Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) will be at five major ski fields:
- Mt Ruapehu – Whakapapa
- Mt Ruapehu – Tūroa
- Mt Hutt
- Coronet Peak
- The Remarkables
“We will be highly visible on the roads
leading to and from the ski fields.
We want to make sure everyone travelling to enjoy the snow can do so safely
from when they leave home until they return.”
“Police is committed to reducing the
number of deaths and serious injuries
on our roads and operations like this one will increase vehicle safety and
save lives,” says Inspector Brooklands.