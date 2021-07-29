IPCA Finds Police Use Of Force Justified

Police acknowledge the findings of the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) in relation to the arrest of a youth in Tawa, Wellington on 4 September 2020.

The IPCA found that an officer was justified in using force to restrain a youth after he resisted arrest for disorderly behaviour.

“It is clear that the officer involved took the appropriate action to prevent harm to both himself and the other officers present,” says Superintendent Corrie Parnell, Wellington District Commander.

“The youth was actively resisting arrest and his behaviour indicated that he may assault the officers.”

Police also note the IPCA’s view that the technique used by the officer was not appropriate.

“Police policy allows officers to use “empty hand techniques” such as taking someone to the ground when a person is actively resistant,” says Superintendent Parnell.

“While the technique used in this instance is not included in the Police Integrated Tactical Training (PITT) programme, it was a slow and controlled manoeuvre, deployed with the intent of taking the youth to the ground without causing injury.”

