Fatal Crash, Ravensbourne Road, Dunedin

A person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Dunedin last night.

Police received a report at 10:30pm that a car had crashed into a barrier on

Ravensbourne Road, between Parry Street East and Tekapo Street.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and an investigation into the circumstances

of the crash is underway.

