Fatal Crash, Ravensbourne Road, Dunedin
Thursday, 5 August 2021, 7:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person has died following a single-vehicle crash in
Dunedin last night.
Police received a report at
10:30pm that a car had crashed into a barrier
on
Ravensbourne Road, between Parry Street East and
Tekapo Street.
The sole occupant of the vehicle died
at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit attended and an
investigation into the circumstances
of the crash is
underway.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Populism’s Changing Of The Guard, Plus A Soul Music Playlist
The weekend’s Newshub/Reid Research poll results - Act up to 11.1%, National up 1% but still sitting at only 28.7%, Labour down to 43%, the Greens up to 8.5% - shows that the combined centre right vote is still languishing nearly 12 points behind the combined centre-left vote, 45 months after the last centre-right government was voted out... More>>