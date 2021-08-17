Statement From Mayor Goff On Community Case Of COVID-19

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says it’s incredibly disappointing that a positive case of COVID-19 has been detected in the community.

“We have been fortunate that for 169 days there has been no transmission of the virus in the community.

“However, as we have witnessed across the Tasman, the emergence of a case here is not surprising.

“What we need to do now is take every step necessary to stop the spread of the virus.

“While we await the government’s decision this evening, I urge Aucklanders to remain calm, follow the health guidelines, and remember we have been here before and we know how to beat the virus.

“All of us share a collective responsibility to do the right thing and to follow the rules. When the government announces its decision on an appropriate response to the detection of the COVID case in our community, Auckland Council will follow any guidelines and health directives issued by the government.

“I am confident that Aucklanders will understand what needs to be done and will also act accordingly,” he says.

“Wear a mask on public transport and in places where you can’t maintain social distance, wash your hands regularly, and use the NZ COVID Tracer app.”

