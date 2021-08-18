Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Stratford District Council Services At Alert Level 4

Wednesday, 18 August 2021, 11:29 am
Press Release: Stratford District Council

In response to COVID-19 the Government moved the country to Alert Level 4 from 11.59pm, Tuesday 17 August, Council is reassuring residents that core services will continue as normal.

Chief Executive Sven Hanne says, “Residents can be assured that core services, such as drinking water, wastewater, roading, public information and rubbish collection, will continue to be provided during this shift in alert levels.”

“Staff are working from home, with essential staff members who provide core services to the community working on site where needed and following Alert Level 4 protocols,” he says.

“We’ve been here before, and we can get through it again. Be kind to one another and don’t hesitate to get in touch with Council staff through our phone and email service,” he says.

An outline of Council services at Alert Level 4 is below:

Rubbish and Recycling

· Stratford’s weekly collections fall on a Monday and we will continue to collect rubbish and recycling as normal.

· Under Alert Level 4 we cannot collect glass as it is hand sorted on the kerbside and we need to ensure the safety of the drivers.

· We will provide a further update to our kerbside collection service before Monday’s collection.

Transfer Station

· Stratford Transfer Station is open for essential services only (waste disposal for essential businesses only or rural residents without kerbside service)

Public Toilets

· Our public toilets are closed, with the exception of:

o Clock Tower/Glockenspiel, Broadway Toilets

o Whangamomona

o Tangarakau Gorge

· Public toilets will continue to be cleaned by Council contractors (using all necessary precautions & PPE gear)

Library and Visitor Information Centre

· Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre is closed, and items cannot be returned.

· Online services such as access to eBooks and eAudio continue to be available. Visit https://stratfordlibrary.govt.nz/

· Public WiFi is not available.

· Any fines incurred during this time will be waivered.

Building, Planning and Resource consents

· We are processing existing/current building, planning and resource consents remotely where possible.

Animal Services

· For any animal service needs please call us on 06 765 6099.

Water

· Please do not flush any type of wet wipes, tissues or sanitary products down the toilet, as this leads to blockages. Only pee, poo, and paper please!

Open spaces

· Playgrounds and the skate park are closed to the public.

· Parks and walkways remain open for exercise. Please remember to keep safe distancing and wear a mask.

Council Service Centre

· Council's service centre on Miranda Street is closed to the public, but our call centre and emails are staffed. Get in touch by phone or email if you need to.

TSB Pool Complex

· TSB Pool Complex is closed to the public until further notice.

Facility bookings

· Bookings for the Centennial Restrooms and War Memorial Centre will be cancelled until Saturday at this stage. People can reschedule their bookings or organise a refund through the Service Centre.

Payments

· Your rates account, water bill, debtor account, dog infringement or parking infringement can still be paid online at stratford.govt.nz.

Contact us

· If you need to talk to us we are still available. Please get in touch by calling us on 06 765 6099, or emailing us at: stratforddc@stratford.govt.nz

· For Council updates visit our website, stratford.govt.nz or see Council’s Facebook Page.

For the latest information on COVID-19 visit, covid19.govt.nz and the Ministry of Health website, health.govt.nz

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Stratford District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Ministry of Health: Four New Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed


There are four new cases of COVID-19 to confirm this morning. Additional details and any further cases will be announced at 1pm. One of the four new cases is a workmate of case A, the case announced yesterday. The other three are contacts of this workmate. One of the three contacts is a fully vaccinated health professional who works at Auckland City Hospital and had been working in recent days... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Media’s Handling Of (A) The Afghan Crisis, And (B) The Hacked DHB Material


Reportedly, there has been “chaos “in downtown Kabul and “chaos“ out at the Kabul airport. “Chaos” has become one of the go-to terms of modern journalism. By definition, ‘chaos” removes the need to, or even the/possibility of, rational explanation for what is happening right in front of us. As long as chaos is happening in someone else’s backyard – while we’re safe and snug around the TV camp-fire at home... More>>
 


Ministry of Health: One New Community Case - Cabinet Meets
A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in the community early this afternoon and is now under investigation. We will provide further updates once additional information comes to hand. The case is located in Auckland and a link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established... More>>

ALSO:

Amazon: The Lord Of The Rings Original Series Sets Season Two In The U.K.

Amazon Studios announced today that its untitled The Lord of the Rings original series will film Season Two in the United Kingdom (U.K.). The shift from New Zealand to the U.K. aligns with the studio’s strategy... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Sets Out Plan To Reconnect New Zealanders To The World

The Government will use the second half of 2021 to vaccinate as many New Zealanders as possible and safely conduct a self-isolation trial for vaccinated New Zealanders in order to prepare for a phased resumption of quarantine-free travel... More>>

ALSO:


Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 