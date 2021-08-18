Stratford District Council Services At Alert Level 4

In response to COVID-19 the Government moved the country to Alert Level 4 from 11.59pm, Tuesday 17 August, Council is reassuring residents that core services will continue as normal.

Chief Executive Sven Hanne says, “Residents can be assured that core services, such as drinking water, wastewater, roading, public information and rubbish collection, will continue to be provided during this shift in alert levels.”

“Staff are working from home, with essential staff members who provide core services to the community working on site where needed and following Alert Level 4 protocols,” he says.

“We’ve been here before, and we can get through it again. Be kind to one another and don’t hesitate to get in touch with Council staff through our phone and email service,” he says.

An outline of Council services at Alert Level 4 is below:

Rubbish and Recycling

· Stratford’s weekly collections fall on a Monday and we will continue to collect rubbish and recycling as normal.

· Under Alert Level 4 we cannot collect glass as it is hand sorted on the kerbside and we need to ensure the safety of the drivers.

· We will provide a further update to our kerbside collection service before Monday’s collection.

Transfer Station

· Stratford Transfer Station is open for essential services only (waste disposal for essential businesses only or rural residents without kerbside service)

Public Toilets

· Our public toilets are closed, with the exception of:

o Clock Tower/Glockenspiel, Broadway Toilets

o Whangamomona

o Tangarakau Gorge

· Public toilets will continue to be cleaned by Council contractors (using all necessary precautions & PPE gear)

Library and Visitor Information Centre

· Stratford Library and Visitor Information Centre is closed, and items cannot be returned.

· Online services such as access to eBooks and eAudio continue to be available. Visit https://stratfordlibrary.govt.nz/

· Public WiFi is not available.

· Any fines incurred during this time will be waivered.

Building, Planning and Resource consents

· We are processing existing/current building, planning and resource consents remotely where possible.

Animal Services

· For any animal service needs please call us on 06 765 6099.

Water

· Please do not flush any type of wet wipes, tissues or sanitary products down the toilet, as this leads to blockages. Only pee, poo, and paper please!

Open spaces

· Playgrounds and the skate park are closed to the public.

· Parks and walkways remain open for exercise. Please remember to keep safe distancing and wear a mask.

Council Service Centre

· Council's service centre on Miranda Street is closed to the public, but our call centre and emails are staffed. Get in touch by phone or email if you need to.

TSB Pool Complex

· TSB Pool Complex is closed to the public until further notice.

Facility bookings

· Bookings for the Centennial Restrooms and War Memorial Centre will be cancelled until Saturday at this stage. People can reschedule their bookings or organise a refund through the Service Centre.

Payments

· Your rates account, water bill, debtor account, dog infringement or parking infringement can still be paid online at stratford.govt.nz.

Contact us

· If you need to talk to us we are still available. Please get in touch by calling us on 06 765 6099, or emailing us at: stratforddc@stratford.govt.nz

· For Council updates visit our website, stratford.govt.nz or see Council’s Facebook Page.

For the latest information on COVID-19 visit, covid19.govt.nz and the Ministry of Health website, health.govt.nz

