Smoke From Commercial Building Fire A Risk In Tauranga
Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 1:58 pm
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand
The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ (ARFNZ) is
urging anyone with a respiratory condition living in the
Tauranga area to check whether there are any signs of smoke
in their area before venturing outdoors, with an active fire
currently burning on Birch Avenue in the suburb of
Judea.
Smoke from fires can worsen existing
respiratory conditions and cause burning eyes, sore throats
and coughing.
"Smoke is a major trigger for asthma, as
it is effectively tiny particles entering the throat and
lungs," says Joanna Turner, Research and Education Manager,
ARFNZ.
"This can severely irritate those with
respiratory illnesses like asthma, bronchitis, or COPD, with
children and the elderly being among those most at risk of
unexpected flare-ups."
Joanna says that the best thing
people can do is stay indoors and keep doors and windows
closed at home and offices until the smoke clears,
especially with a moderate breeze blowing in Tauranga
today.
Letitia Harding, ARFNZ Chief Executive adds,
"If you have a respiratory condition, ensure that you keep
your respiratory medication nearby, and if you are
experiencing exacerbations or flare-ups of your respiratory
condition, contact your GP as soon as
possible."
