Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Café Owners Gift $75,000 Towards Hamilton Gardens Upgrade

Thursday, 21 October 2021, 9:24 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

A $75,000 donation to the Hamilton Gardens will see the much-loved attraction’s café upgraded next year.

The donors, Craig and Jenny Fraser, have owned and run the café overlooking Turtle Lake for the past six years. The couple have previously donated $10,000 towards the Hamilton Gardens development programme and shared 50% of the costs of the outdoor cafe awning installed last summer.

The Frasers’ donation will help improve the front entrance of the café, enhancing outdoor dining options for visitors, installing better storage facilities, and constructing a takeaway kiosk, so visitors can quickly buy a hot drink or ice cream without stepping into the building.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate said the donation was extraordinarily generous, especially given the ongoing uncertainty around Covid-19.

“I’m just incredibly grateful to have people like Craig and Jenny in our city – we all should be,” she said.

“They run a fabulous café and have also been huge supporters of the Hamilton Gardens. The gardens are a treasured place for so many people and it’s people like Craig and Jenny, who go above and beyond, over and over, who help make this place and our city so special.”

“And this couldn’t come at a better time – there is a lot of exciting development in the works for the gardens. We have the Egyptian Garden opening early next year and work on the visitor centre is also planned. So, it’s all go and I’m looking forward to seeing the changes this donation will fund.”

The café upgrades, scheduled to begin mid-2022, will create a more efficient and streamlined visitor experience. Design plans for the cafe upgrades are underway and will align with plans for the new Visitor Arrival Centre.

Community Committee Chair Mark Bunting said passionate people have helped the Gardens become renowned around the world.

“There aren’t many people who know and love the Hamilton Gardens like the Frasers. Like the Gardens, they are Hamilton through and through. We’re incredibly lucky to have the generosity and dedication of people like Craig and Jenny.”

Donor and café owner Craig Fraser said the donation followed a long family tradition of giving back to the city.

“We could think of no better place to contribute than Hamilton Gardens, a place that has become our second home,” Craig said. “We have seen the pulling power of this stunning place, it attracts thousands of domestic and international tourists to Hamilton. The Gardens have become part of the fabric of our beautiful city.”

“It also holds a special place in the hearts of many, including the hundreds and hundreds of members of the Friends of the Gardens.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Juggling Covid, And France’s Trump-like Populist


It is the age-old Covid problem. How to balance the needs for firms (and schools) to re-open against the need to protect public health. In the past, the balance has been struck by insisting that the best public health outcomes also deliver the best economic (and educational) outcomes. While that may still be objectively true, it is no longer a politically tenable position... More>>

Covid-19 & Education: NCEA And NZ Scholarship Exams To Proceed


NCEA and New Zealand Scholarship exams will proceed, including in areas where Alert Level 3 has been in place, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “The New Zealand Qualifications Authority, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health have been working together to ensure exams can be managed in a safe way, so students have the opportunity to demonstrate what they have learned... More>>





 
 

Government: New Zealand Secures Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have agreed in principle the details of a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which will further accelerate our COVID-19 economic recovery say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman: Launches Investigation Into MIQ Booking System
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier is launching a broad investigation into the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) booking system after receiving hundreds of complaints... More>>

ALSO:



National: Launches Back In Business Plan
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has today launched National’s detailed plan to save livelihoods and unleash our economy in the face of the huge damage being wrought by the extended Covid lockdown... More>>

ALSO:


Pay Cheque To Pay Cheque: Half A Million New Zealanders Have No Savings
New findings from the Consumer NZ sentiment tracker found that 15% of New Zealanders had no savings, and a further 27% were anxious about their level of savings and would like to have more tucked away... More>>


Government: Mandatory Vaccination For Two Workforces

Large parts of two workforces critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 will be required to be vaccinated, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Our education and health and disability workforces have done an incredible job throughout this pandemic to keep themselves and people safe,” Chris Hipkins said.... More>>


Green Party: Deeply Concerned Space Launches May Be Breaching Nuclear-free Laws

The Green Party is deeply concerned that space launches by Rocket Lab may be breaching nuclear-free laws, given our long-standing position as a signatory of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 