Police Reminder For Canterbury Students

Police want to remind Canterbury students to drink responsibly this weekend, with the cancellation of major end of year events.

We know it is disappointing for students that the end of year Garden and Tea parties cannot go ahead in the current Alert Level restrictions. We want to ensure that you are still able to enjoy your day but do so within the current Alert Level 2 restrictions.

We are working with both Canterbury and Lincoln University staff to ensure the safety of all students. It is important to remember that our primary focus is on the well-being and safety of all, ensuring revellers stay safe while also being able to enjoy themselves.

We’re not there to ruin your fun, we just want you to stay safe.

Under Alert Level 2, gatherings are limited to a maximum of 100 people. We will take an education-first approach to advise you on the current restrictions but will take enforcement action if necessary. We want to thank those students who have already been proactive in registering their parties with Good One Party.

If you are hosting a party we encourage you to register this with Good One Party.(link is external) They have had some great parties registered and visited by Police to assist party organisers with safety measures and how to call for assistance when needed.

Good One Party is a great way to manage your party and if something does get out of hand, that’s where we can help.

Any time, every day, we are here to help.

