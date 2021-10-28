Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cantabrians Urged To Get Tested After Notification Of Two COVID-19 Cases

Thursday, 28 October 2021, 12:50 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

Attributed  to Dr Helen Skinner, Senior Responsible Officer for the COVID-19 response, Canterbury DHB:

With the Ministry of Health confirming two COVID-19 cases in Christchurch overnight, Cantabrians who are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms or have visited a location of interest are being urged to get tested.

People can be tested at their General Practice (you need to call before you turn up for a test) or at a community-based testing centre (CBTC).

You don’t need a referral to attend a CBTC. You can drive-up or walk-in. Testing is free, unless you require a test for travel overseas.

The COVID-19 CBTCs currently operating in Canterbury are:

  • Orchard Road CBTC (near Airport), 174 Orchard Road, (Off Harewood Road), Christchurch. Open 9am-late, 7 days a week.
  • Whānau Ora Community Clinic CBTC (Wainoni), 250 Pages Road, Wainoni, Christchurch. Open 9am-3:30pm (or later if demand requires), 7 days a week.
  • Ashburton Hospital site CBTC - 28 Elizabeth Street, Ashburton hospital site, Open 10am-2pm, Tuesday to Thursday and on Saturday (Walk-in/no referral required)

Our testing centres are already experiencing increased demand and we have increased capacity to respond to this, with additional staff brought on board today. Our Orchard Road site will remain open late today as demand requires.

People can check if their GP can provide COVID-19 testing by calling them or via the Healthpoint website: https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/canterbury/.

Please get tested if you visited a location of interest or have cold and flu symptoms.

Full details of testing options in Canterbury can be found here: https://www.cdhb.health.nz/your-health/canterbury-dhb-covid-19-information/#4

Accessing Health Services

Unless you have been contacted by phone to advise that your planned (elective) surgery or outpatient appointment is postponed, please assume it is going ahead and turn up to your appointment.

Masks or face coverings must be worn at all times at Canterbury DHB sites and will be provided if people don’t have them. Hand sanitiser stations are visible and must also be used.

Please scan in using the QR code, wherever you go using the government’s COVID-19 Tracer App, and ensure Bluetooth is turned on within the app – this means you’ll receive alerts if you’ve been exposed to a case.

Current visitor restrictions for DHB facilities can be found here. Most importantly, please don’t come visiting if you feel unwell.

Vaccinations

This is a timely reminder of how easily COVID-19 can spread. Our best defence against the virus is to have as many people as possible in our community vaccinated.

It’s important that we continue to improve vaccination coverage across Canterbury, as high vaccination rates will help protect our communities and keep people safe.

89 percent of our eligible population has now received at least one dose. We’re urging anyone yet to receive their vaccinations to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their whanau and our community.

A full list of clinics, including multiple walk-in options, can be found here: https://vaccinatecanterburywestcoast.nz/covid-19-vaccination-clinics-in-christchurch-canterbury-west-coast/.

There are currently 100+ community vaccination clinics open throughout Canterbury, many open weekends and late nights. You do not need to book for most of them. If you prefer a fixed time, you can book your vaccination at www.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz or call 0800 28 29 26.

The more of us who are fully vaccinated, the more protection we will have against COVID-19, and the more freedom this gives us.

Canterbury DHB

Canterbury DHB

CDHB

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

