Mayor Goff On Government’s Announcement Of Level 3 Step 2 In Auckland
Monday, 1 November 2021, 4:20 pm
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland
Mayor Phil Goff has welcomed the announcement today that
retail outlets and institutions like libraries and museums
will likely reopen to the public from 11.59pm on Tuesday 9
November.
“The government has the difficult task of
balancing the need to contain the spread of COVID-19 to
avoid it overwhelming our hospital system with the need to
retain continuing public compliance with restrictions. It is
also mindful of the impact of the ongoing lockdown on jobs,
businesses and overall wellbeing,” Phil Goff
said.
“By next Tuesday, over 90 per cent of eligible
people in all three of Auckland’s district health boards
will likely have had their first vaccination, and fully
vaccinated people have already reached 80 per cent in
Auckland.
“In that light a progressive easing of
restrictions would make sense—having regard, however, to
the advice from the Director General of
Health.
“Notwithstanding this gradual easing of
restrictions, it remains critically important for everyone
to continue to follow the protocols and rules designed to
keep people safe and contain the spread of the virus,”
Phil Goff said.
Information about Auckland Council
venues and facilities at Level 3 Step 2 will be available on
the council website in due
course.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Decoding The COP26 Climate Change Hype
Batten down the hatches. Hurricane Blah Blah Blah is about to unload some serious verbiage at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, yet the real damage to planetary aspirations will be caused by the tiny word: “net.” That’s because a commitment to “zero emissions” is not the same thing as a commitment to “net zero emissions.” By and large, the latter involves paying someone else to reduce their emissions on our behalf by (for example) creating or managing carbon sinks and the like, offshore... More>>
Ministry of Health: New COVID-19 Drug Saves Lives And Cuts Time In Hospital
New Zealand has secured access to an important new COVID-19 drug that can save lives and cut time in hospital, Health Minister Andrew Little said today. “Earlier this month, we were one of the first countries to buy molnupiravir, an anti-viral drug showing promising potential at stopping people with mild-to-medium symptoms of COVID-19 needing to go to hospital,” Andrew Little said... More>>