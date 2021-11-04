Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rotorua’s Favourite Farm Show Back For Christmas

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 9:02 am
Press Release: Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu

Agrodome, a unique farm experience set in Rotorua, is re-opening just in time for the summer holidays.

The much-loved attraction which features farm shows, farm tours and an adorable animal nursery, is set in the heart of 350-acres of lush farmland, just ten minutes from the city centre.

Over the past 18 months, the staff at Agrodome have been caring for the animals and the land, while things have been in hibernation due to Covid-19 restrictions.

But with the pandemic landscape changing and with border openings just around the corner, the time is right to open the doors once again to visitors, featuring two farm tours and one farm show a day to start with.

Ngāi Tahu Holdings Manahautū Te Whakaawa (GM of Corporate Services) Jo Allison says the focus is to give manuhiri a special insight into how and where their food is grown and produced.

“Our team at Agrodome are delighted to be showcasing this journey at this time, 50 years on from when Agrodome first opened.

“We want all our manuhiri to experience an interactive culinary immersion and to gain an insight into where and how their food is grown. There will be something here for everyone,” she says.

Agrodome’s legendary farm shows showcase 19 breeds of sheep including rare and endangered breeds, live sheep shearing and a fun sheep auction.

There will also be remarkable farm dogs, cows, ducks, and a lot of laughs.

Meanwhile, the farm tour groups are guided through a working farm where visitors can hand-feed animals and visit the farmyard nursery which features all kinds of cuddly baby animals.

In the future, as border re-openings expand and Agrodome hosts more visitors, the offering will be expanded to a full agricultural experience featuring show jumping, western riding, woodchopping, honey spinning and more.

Incoming Agrodome General Manager David Blackmore says the future vision for Agrodome is a reimagined attraction that will appeal to absolutely everyone.

"We will be both honouring the past and embracing innovative thinking around food production. We want to immerse visitors in experiences which are fresh, exciting, and sustainable as we position Agrodome for future domestic and international visitors alike," David says.

Look out for giveaways and promotions leading up to the grand opening.

