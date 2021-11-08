Serious Crash, Riverton

Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash in Riverton.

The two-car crash happened just before 8:30am on Palmerston Street, between Princess and Napier Streets.

Palmerston Street is expected to be closed for some time, and traffic management will be put in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

More information will be provided when able.

