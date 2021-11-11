Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hundreds Expected At Community Gathering Opposing Three Waters Reform

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 2:21 pm
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

The Hurunui District Council is holding a public meeting on Sunday to give the local community an opportunity to have their say on the Government’s proposed Three Waters Reform.

Mayor Marie Black says Sunday’s gathering at the Glenmark Rugby Grounds will provide a forum for locals to discuss their concerns.

“Hurunui District Councillors have unanimously adopted a statement opposing the Government’s Three Waters Reform. We know however, that the Council’s voice alone isn’t enough. Ratepayers have real issues with the proposed reforms and Sunday’s meeting is all about giving them a voice.”

Mayor Black says there is a real sense that water assets belong to the community.

“Pipes were literally laid by hand by locals in the 1950s and 1960s, when land owners were given the choice to chip in and pay for new infrastructure or pay in manual labour. It means that for many farmers today, it was their fathers and grandfathers who actually built their water systems.”

“There’s a real lack of understanding in Wellington about how important the ownership of water assets is to our community.”

She says there is great value in the local relationships that operate between local landowners and those who currently travel over private farm land to access reservoirs for maintenance and upkeep.

“These relationships are critical and valued and haven’t been factored into the proposed reforms which completely ignore the goodwill aspect.”

Mayor Black says the proposed reforms also ignore the importance of local knowledge.

“Most farmers know exactly who their utilities person is. If they have a problem, they call them and it is fixed. Having these local relationships is priceless.”

Hurunui District Council chief executive Hamish Dobbie says the reforms open the door to the future privatisation of water assets.

“Ultimately, the Government is taking $150 million worth of assets, owned by our ratepayers, and putting them into a new entity which we will not have any meaningful control over. It’s something that hasn’t gone down well in our community,” says Dobbie.

Dobbie says many residents have lost total faith in the democratic process.

“Government initially promised councils we would have the chance to opt out of the proposed reforms but have since gone back on that promise. It’s clear that it now comes down to people power and giving our local community the opportunity to be heard.”

“On Sunday we’ll be passing the mic around to give people the chance to say what they think about the reforms. We’re really hoping the concerns of residents get heard loud and clear by those in Parliament,” says Dobbie.

Event details:

Glenmark Rugby Grounds

2.30-4pm (Speeches will begin at 2.30pm)

Sunday November 14

Please note: The event will be available to watch virtually via Facebook Live on the Hurunui District Council FB page.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hurunui District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ethiopia’s Civil War


Stuff is still going on in the wider world, despite what happens here regarding Covid. Or in Ethiopia’s case, what happens there plus Covid. Belatedly, the wider world is coming to realise that Africa’s second most populous country is (a) facing a widening civil war along ethnic lines and (b) experiencing a massive refugee crisis and famine, both of which threaten to culminate (c) in the possible unravelling of the entire country. Ethiopia, some European observers darkly suggest, may be heading down the same path as Yugoslavia did, 30 years ago... More>>


Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>




 
 

Government: Moves On “Three Strikes” Law
The Government is delivering on its election campaign commitment to repeal the Three Strikes law with the introduction of the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced. “The three strikes regime is an anomaly in New Zealand’s justice system that dictates what sentences judges must hand down irrespective of relevant factors... More>>

ALSO:


Education: All Schools Can Return To Onsite Learning
Auckland and Waikato students in years 1-10 can return to face-to-face learning at schools and kura from 17 November, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. ”Lockdowns can be stressful for children and young people, so returning to some on-site learning will mean they can reconnect with their teacher and friends... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Carry Out First International Visit
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta leaves New Zealand this week on an international programme to advance Aotearoa New Zealand’s interests on a range of issues, including our COVID-19 response and recovery and engagement in the Indo-Pacific. This is the first international visit of a New Zealand Foreign Minister since COVID-19 broke out across the globe... More>>



Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 