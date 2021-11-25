Police Victims Shining A Light On Violence - TRIGGER WARNING



Five police officers have taken a unique stand to publicly share their own

experiences of being victims of violence on White Ribbon Day.

Today (25 November) is the international day against violence towards women.

The day acknowledges men who promote healthy, respectful relationships and

consent.

White Ribbon Ambassador and Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster says some of

our police staff are doing more than wearing a white ribbon today.

“Five of our people have chosen to share publicly their own deeply personal

experiences as victims of violence. Like everyone who does this, it’s an

incredibly brave move.

"Another group of police staff from Eastern District have come forward

anonymously to shine a light also, and I commend both groups for their very

public declarations,” Commissioner Coster says.

“Police officers are not immune from these types of experiences. We are

part of the wider community and unfortunately that means some of our people

will be victims of violence.

“But hopefully by sharing their experiences, they will make it easier for

victims of similar violence to come forward and seek help.”

In New Zealand, most violence by men against women takes place in the home

– with an average of 14 women a year killed by their partners or

ex-partners.

Each year there are more than 3,500 convictions recorded against men for

assaults on women and one in five women will experience sexual assault or

sexual interference at some point in their lives.

*Genevieve, a Senior Sergeant talks about a violent boyfriend and how he

forced her to have an abortion. *Charlotte, a Sergeant, describes how she was

strangled and had her arm shattered by her abuser before leaving the

relationship and pressing charges. Transgender Constable, Gwydion, describes

how he was raped by a friend.

Forensic Officer *Felicity recalls a life like the movie Once were Warriors

and how she received beatings from her abuser and one day thought she would

die.

Detective Jaimie Leigh spent time in Cholmondeley Respite Care Home for

children when her parents separated, and she endured psychological harm from

an angry and abusive father. At that time, Jaimie didn’t know her dad had

suffered historical sexual abuse as a pupil at boarding school when he was a

boy.

All these staff have been the victims of gender-based violence and share

their experiences and journey out of their violent relationships to a better

life and how their lives changed after joining Police. You can read their

stories, in their words, here [1].

Eastern Police District has empowered some of their staff to come forward and

share their childhood experiences of growing up in violent homes. Their

voices have been altered to protect them and their families’ identities, as

they wish to share their experiences anonymously. You can listen to their

stories, here [2].

“Family violence is one of our country’s biggest problems. The Joint

Venture to Eliminate Family Violence Sexual Violence, of which Police are a

part, signals our intent to eliminate this problem in Aotearoa New

Zealand,” Commissioner Coster says.

This work includes Police hosting integrated safety response (ISR) teams in

Canterbury and Waikato. They take a whole-of-whānau approach that

prioritises the needs of the whānau. The teams have dedicated staff, access

to specialist services and an intensive case management approach to

collectively working with high-risk families.

In other parts of the country, Police partner with iwi and community

organisations within Whāngaia Ngā Pā Harakeke (WNPH), a concept

underpinned by collaboration and taking collective responsibility for the

community.

A common feature of this work is providing dedicated Police constabulary

staff who work with kaiāwhina/kaipupuri (social workers/advocates) and

partner agencies to support families and whānau at risk of harm, putting

their voice at the centre of everything.

“Both these initiatives have had a significant impact on reducing harm and

we can be proud of the work to date, while acknowledging there is still more

to do,” says Commissioner Coster.

In the 2021 campaign, White Ribbon aims to link together resources and

information to help show the diversity of the issues at stake and to offer

ways to effect change. White Ribbon Organisation is already promoting

healthy ideals within their Respectful Relationships framework [3].

[1] https://www.police.govt.nz/news/ten-one-magazine/police-victims-shine-light-violence

[2] https://player.vimeo.com/external/648797954.hd.mp4?s=1318e2789a25225328216bc9513159344368e8e8&profile_id=174&download=1

[3] https://whiteribbon.org.nz/

© Scoop Media

