Appeal For Information Following Masterton Arson

Police are appealing for information from the public following a suspicious fire at the Solway Showground on November 30.

At around 2am, an unknown person approached the stand and main building at the showgrounds and attempted to set them both alight.

The female toilets attached to the showground’s main building caught fire. Fortunately, as the fire grew the sprinkler system activated and put the fire out, preventing any significant damage from being caused.

Police would like to hear from anyone who might have information about the incident, or who might be able to help identify the offender.

A person was seen on CCTV entering the toilets around the time of the incident, who is described as slim, wearing a hooded top and a head torch.

The person was seen leaving the scene shortly after the fire was lit.

Police would like to speak with this person and are asking for any information from the public, which could assist us in our investigation.

You can contact Police on 105 quoting file number 211130/2069, or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Attributed to Detective Corey Reid

© Scoop Media

