Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington City Council Land Grab Angers Homeowners

Friday, 10 December 2021, 10:51 am
Press Release: Wellington SNA Committee

1,700 homeowners in Wellington could lose the right to use parts of their land in a Wellington City Council land grab, many of them may not even be aware of this.

Want to build a treehouse for the kids or fence in the dog? You’ll need a resource consent for that. How about planting a couple of fruit trees? If they aren’t natives, you won’t be able to do that either. Any development a property owner wants to do, on their own land, will be costly.

“Wellington City Council’s ‘Backyard Taonga’ proposal has been badly publicised,” says Lisa Snow whose property in Vogeltown is affected. “I got a slick leaflet in late 2019 about how awesome it was going to be for me to have this protection over my land. I phoned the Council and asked about the help they offered me to maintain it. They do nothing about the rampant Old Man’s Beard plant that has smothered native plants I’d put on a road reserve bank in front of my house. They said they didn’t know what form this help would take and when I asked if I’d get a rates reduction for this loss of use of my land said no. That was the last I heard about it until I received a flyer from the SNA Committee a few months ago letting me submissions could be made.”

Brent Slater has found the Council equally unhelpful. He has offered to swap 1,760 sqm of his land that is scheduled to be designated a Special Natural Area (SNA) for 440sqm of Council stormwater reserve that he currently maintains as the Council don’t bother. “Council stated that the land that we are offering as a land swap does not have amenity and ecological values, yet Council wish to appropriate it for the imposition of an SNA for those very same reasons!” Brent said.

Barbara McKenzie set up the SNA Committee to help publicise the reality of the proposal to affected property owners in the Wellington area. But she still thinks there are plenty who don’t know about it or don’t understand the real implications of it.

Barbara has met with Council Officers who are confused about what Government policy this land grab is based on. “They said first of all, ‘it comes from Government’ and quoted the Resource Management Act (RMA), but I said no, there is nothing in the RMA. Then they said it was the National Policy Statement (NPS) on indigenous biodiversity. But the final version of this hasn’t yet been released.”

Upper Hutt City Council, Lower Hutt City Council and the Far North District Council have all decided to shelve plans to designate land as SNAs until they get a steer from the Government. “Without the NPS being released there is no Government directive for WCC to do this,” says Barbara. “You can’t run a city council on the basis of well one day it will be legal, so we will do it now.”

“One of my biggest concerns with this is what next? Once the area is designated SNA, it will be easy for the council to put further restrictions over it and it is these implications that I don’t think people understand,” says Lisa. “For example, they could, as part of helping me ‘manage’ my backyard put 1080 or other poisons I wouldn’t use there. They could restrict the sorts of pets I own or ban them from roaming on my land. I like living amongst the trees with the birds, but I’m tempted to go up there with a chainsaw and fix the problem while I still can.”

Barbara says, “I expect to spend the rest of my days either watching them take the rest of my land or worrying about it.”

Submissions close this Tuesday 14 December 2021.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2112/WCC_Draft_District_Plan_Submission_SNAs.pdf

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Wellington SNA Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Defence’s Desire To Join The ”Lets Confront China” Club


China has been put on notice by us. According to the New Zealand Defence Assessment 2021 report released on Wednesday, and set out in bold type: “The establishment of a military base or dual-use facility in the Pacific by a state that does not share New Zealand’s values and security interests” would be regarded by us “as [being] among the most threatening potential developments“ in the region... More>>




 
 



Government: Historic Step Towards Smokefree Future
Bold new measures will be implemented, including banning the sale of cigarettes to future generations, as part of the Government’s plan to make New Zealand smokefree. Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall launched Auahi Kore Aotearoa Mahere Rautaki 2025, the Smokefree 2025 Action Plan at an event in Parliament this morning... More>>

ALSO:


Public Service Association: Data Shows Worrying Disparities
Eighty four percent of public servants are strongly motivated to stay working in the Public Service because their work contributes positively to society - and yet only 69 percent are satisfied with their job... More>>


Luxon: A New National For New Zealand
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has today announced a new National for New Zealand – a fresh, energised alternative government ready to deliver for Kiwis in 2023... More>>


BusinessNZ: Refuses To Be Part Of Government’s FPA Scheme
BusinessNZ has confirmed it is refusing to be the Government’s nominated partner in implementing unlawful compulsory national pay agreements known as Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs)... More>>

ALSO:


CPAG: Govt Yet To Fully Implement A Single Key WEAG Recommendation Three Years On
None of the 42 key recommendations of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group (WEAG) have been fully implemented almost three years after the report release, with 22 minimally or partially implemented, new research by the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) has found... More>>

CPAG: Child Poverty Monitor 2021 Highlights Persistent Inequities In Rates Of Child Poverty
Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) welcomes the release of the Child Poverty Monitor today, which shows that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty reduction targets were largely on track for Pākehā children, however significant inequities remained for tamariki Māori, Pacific and disabled children... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 