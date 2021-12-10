Social Impact Grants Now Open

Kāpiti Coast District Council is calling for applications by not-for-profit organisations for funding for initiatives that will help the district, with a particular focus this year on helping communities to respond and recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

The Social Impact Grant has $320,000 available for initiatives in the whole district and $50,000 for Ōtaki based initiatives.

“The fund is a great opportunity for council to help the community to recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19,” Manager for Connected Communities, Tania Parata says.

“Social Impact initiatives are community-led activities and projects that aim to generate positive impacts for our community. Programmes that address social isolation for example, or initiatives that encourage community connectiveness and social innovation.

“These Grants are available to iwi, hapū and not-for-profit community organisations.”

Applications for this fund close 5pm on Wednesday, 23 February 2022.

More information on the Social Impact Fund, eligibility criteria and application forms are available on the Council’s website at kapiticoast.govt.nz/socialinvestment

About the Social Impact Grants

The Social Impact Grants are part of the council’s wider Social Investment programme and were established to help not-for-profit organisations with initiatives that benefit the Kāpiti community and/or help with COVID-19 challenges with a one-off payment.

The council accepts applications for $10,000 – $30,000 for initiatives in the whole district (including Ōtaki) and/or for $5,000 – $10,000 for initiatives in Ōtaki.

About the Social Investment Fund

Similar, but different, is the council’s Social Investment Fund. The funding is for three years and applications will open in April 2022. This fund will be contestable with $395,000 available each year. Keep an eye on council’s website for more details in the New Year.

Other Funds and Grants

Kāpiti District Council has a range of different funds, grants and schemes. Have a look at their Grants and Funding page on the Council’s website at kapiticoast.govt.nz/services/a-z-council-services-and-facilities/grants-funding-and-awards.

