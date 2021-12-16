Downlands & Te Moana Precautionary Boil Water Notice
Thursday, 16 December 2021, 7:12 am
Press Release: Timaru District Council
Due to significant rain causing high levels of silt
(turbidity) of water at our intake we are now required to
put a precautionary boil water notice in place for the
Downlands scheme (Excl. Pareora and St Andrews) and extend
the notice on the Te Moana rural water scheme (Excl.
Geraldine Downs and Geraldine Flat).
Please boil water
for at least a minute for all personal uses. This
includes:
- Drinking
- Cooking and
Eating
- Teeth Brushing
A council spokesperson
said: “We apologise for the frequency of these notices
following a series of significant rainfalls over the past
month. Our team is working hard to commission the new water
intakes and treatment plants that will ensure in the long
term both schemes are significantly more resilient to the
more frequent and intense weather events we've been seeing
in recent
years.”
