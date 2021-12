Downlands & Te Moana Precautionary Boil Water Notice

Due to significant rain causing high levels of silt (turbidity) of water at our intake we are now required to put a precautionary boil water notice in place for the Downlands scheme (Excl. Pareora and St Andrews) and extend the notice on the Te Moana rural water scheme (Excl. Geraldine Downs and Geraldine Flat).

Please boil water for at least a minute for all personal uses. This includes:

- Drinking

- Cooking and Eating

- Teeth Brushing

A council spokesperson said: “We apologise for the frequency of these notices following a series of significant rainfalls over the past month. Our team is working hard to commission the new water intakes and treatment plants that will ensure in the long term both schemes are significantly more resilient to the more frequent and intense weather events we've been seeing in recent years.”

