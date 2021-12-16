CCC Flooding Update

Rain will continue to fall across Christchurch and Banks Peninsula but the threat of flooding has eased.

Head of Three Waters Helen Beaumont says about 75mm of rain has fallen in city the over the last 24 hours, with coastal suburbs receiving slightly more. Heavier falls have also been recorded in Banks Peninsula – 81mm in Akaroa and 97mm in Duvauchelles.

The Ōtākaro Avon and Ōpāwaho Heathcote Rivers spilled out of their banks in a number of places and many smaller waterways overflowed across roads and properties.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand did help a few houses in Le Bons Bay to evacuate last night after a stream burst its banks. However, the Council has received no reports yet of any houses in the city flooding above floor level.

“The city was well prepared with key stormwater grates checked and cleared, beach outfall dugs out and pumps placed in a number of locations. The stormwater storage basins in the upper Opawaho Heathcote catchment are only partially full and the water will be released slowly over the next couple of days,’’ Ms Beaumont says.

There are a number of road closures in place in Christchurch city and Banks Peninsula this morning because of flooding or slips. If you are travelling on the roads please take extreme care. If you have to drive through ponded water, go as slow as possible so that you don’t push water onto people’s property, causing damage.

“There have been some wastewater overflows as a result of the heavy rain so we are advising that people treat any floodwater they come into contact with as potentially contaminated.’’

Ms Beaumont says the Council was asking residents last night to avoid flushing toilets, taking showers or use their washing machines because the wasterwater system was under pressure.

“Our message this morning is that it is fine to use the bathroom as normal and to do your washing.’’

The latest road closures are on Newsline and we will be updating our rolling blog throughout the day with any new information: Newsline

© Scoop Media

