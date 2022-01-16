Heavy Swell Update

Wave Warning for Mahanga to Potikirua Point

Issued by MetService at 12:06 pm Sunday 16-Jan-2022

Valid from 12:00pm 16 January to 6:00pm 18 January



Combined Wave: Combined waves 3.5 metres, gradually rising to 5.5 metres during Monday, then easing to 3 metres Tuesday afternoon. Peak period 13 seconds.

Swell: Northeast swells exceeding 3.5 metres are expected around East Cape from this evening, then spread southwards along the entire Gisborne coast by early Monday morning. Swell heights are expected to increase steadily through Monday, peaking around 5 metres from Monday morning in the north, through to Monday evening in the south. Swell is expected to ease below 3.5 metres Tuesday afternoon. Period 13 seconds.

Wind Wave: Southeast wind waves 2 metres, becoming southerly wind waves 3 metres during Monday, and southwest wind waves 2.5 metres late Monday night. Easing to southwest wind waves 1.5 metres during Tuesday.

Pressure: Minimum pressure 1004.9 hPa forecast 7pm Mon 17th. Maximum pressure 1019.3 hPa forecast 10am Sun 16th.

Tides: The highest risk period is typically at or within 1-2 hours of high tide.

Gisborne high tides: 5:32pm Sun 16th, 5:44am Mon 17th, 6:16pm Mon 17th, 6:29am Tue 18th.



Next issue by 2:00pm 17 January

