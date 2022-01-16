Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Heavy Swell Update

Sunday, 16 January 2022, 2:32 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Wave Warning for Mahanga to Potikirua Point

Issued by MetService at 12:06 pm Sunday 16-Jan-2022

Valid from 12:00pm 16 January to 6:00pm 18 January


Combined Wave: Combined waves 3.5 metres, gradually rising to 5.5 metres during Monday, then easing to 3 metres Tuesday afternoon. Peak period 13 seconds.

Swell: Northeast swells exceeding 3.5 metres are expected around East Cape from this evening, then spread southwards along the entire Gisborne coast by early Monday morning. Swell heights are expected to increase steadily through Monday, peaking around 5 metres from Monday morning in the north, through to Monday evening in the south. Swell is expected to ease below 3.5 metres Tuesday afternoon. Period 13 seconds.

Wind Wave: Southeast wind waves 2 metres, becoming southerly wind waves 3 metres during Monday, and southwest wind waves 2.5 metres late Monday night. Easing to southwest wind waves 1.5 metres during Tuesday.

Pressure: Minimum pressure 1004.9 hPa forecast 7pm Mon 17th. Maximum pressure 1019.3 hPa forecast 10am Sun 16th.

Tides: The highest risk period is typically at or within 1-2 hours of high tide.
Gisborne high tides: 5:32pm Sun 16th, 5:44am Mon 17th, 6:16pm Mon 17th, 6:29am Tue 18th.


Next issue by 2:00pm 17 January

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Global War Against Plastics


Compared to Covid and climate change, the threat from plastics seems like a low rent version of planetary disaster. Can that plastic bottle, this fast food plastic knife and fork, and the plastic packaging wrapped around everything from supermarket fruit to toys to consumer durables really be omens of the apocalypse? Unfortunately, yes. The threat that plastics pose to the oceans alone is immense...
More>>



 
 


Crown: Duke Of York’s NZ Military Patronage Appointment Ends
Buckingham Palace has recently announced that, with the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen... More>>


Government: Have Your Say On Proposed Changes To Make Drinking Water Safer
Associate Minister for the Environment Kiri Allan is urging all New Zealanders to give feedback on proposed changes aimed at making drinking water safer. “The current regulations are not fit for purpose and don’t offer enough protection, particularly for those whose water comes from smaller supplies... More>>

National: MIQ Failures Create Mayhem And Distress For Families With Visas
The Government has cruelly chosen not to fix known problems in the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) online booking system that are keeping families from reuniting says National’s Spokesperson for Immigration, Erica Stanford... More>>



Financial Advice NZ: Law Changes Locking Out Home Seekers, Urgent Meeting Sought With Government
Recent changes in consumer finance law on top of Government policy changes are locking many home seekers out of finance options they would have qualified for just six weeks ago, says Financial Advice New Zealand... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 