UPDATE: Serious Crash, Whatawhata Road, Waikato
Monday, 17 January 2022, 12:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The site of a serious crash on State Highway 23 in
Waikato this morning has been cleared and the road is now
open to traffic.
The crash involved a car and a
motorcycle on Whatawhata Road (State Highway 23),
Templeview, at about 6.30am.
The driver of the
motorcycle was transported to Waikato Hospital by St John
Ambulance in a critical
condition.
