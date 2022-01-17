UPDATE: Serious Crash, Whatawhata Road, Waikato

The site of a serious crash on State Highway 23 in Waikato this morning has been cleared and the road is now open to traffic.

The crash involved a car and a motorcycle on Whatawhata Road (State Highway 23), Templeview, at about 6.30am.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Waikato Hospital by St John Ambulance in a critical condition.

© Scoop Media

