Otago Lakes Police Disappointed By Distracted Drivers
Thursday, 27 January 2022, 1:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Otago Lakes Police are disappointed after a single
officer issued 23
infringements for mobile phone
use while driving in less than eight hours on
Gorge
Road, Queenstown yesterday.
The officer was parked
visibly and in a marked car, highlighting the level
of
distraction.
Additionally, four
infringements were issued for not wearing seatbelts,
and
two for excess speed.
“It’s
disappointing to see that drivers still aren’t getting
the
message about distracted driving,” says Road
Policing Manager, Senior
Sergeant Sarah
Thorn.
In 2020, distraction was a factor in 23 deaths
and 125 serious injuries on
our
roads.
“Using a mobile phone that is not hands-free
means you are not paying
attention. You’re
placing yourself, anyone else in your vehicle and
all
other road users at
risk.”
© Scoop Media
