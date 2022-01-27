Otago Lakes Police Disappointed By Distracted Drivers

Otago Lakes Police are disappointed after a single officer issued 23

infringements for mobile phone use while driving in less than eight hours on

Gorge Road, Queenstown yesterday.

The officer was parked visibly and in a marked car, highlighting the level of

distraction.

Additionally, four infringements were issued for not wearing seatbelts, and

two for excess speed.

“It’s disappointing to see that drivers still aren’t getting the

message about distracted driving,” says Road Policing Manager, Senior

Sergeant Sarah Thorn.

In 2020, distraction was a factor in 23 deaths and 125 serious injuries on

our roads.

“Using a mobile phone that is not hands-free means you are not paying

attention. You’re placing yourself, anyone else in your vehicle and all

other road users at risk.”



© Scoop Media

