Otago Lakes Police Disappointed By Distracted Drivers

Thursday, 27 January 2022, 1:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Otago Lakes Police are disappointed after a single officer issued 23 
infringements for mobile phone use while driving in less than eight hours on 
Gorge Road, Queenstown yesterday.

The officer was parked visibly and in a marked car, highlighting the level of 
distraction.

Additionally, four infringements were issued for not wearing seatbelts, and 
two for excess speed.

“It’s disappointing to see that drivers still aren’t getting the 
message about distracted driving,” says Road Policing Manager, Senior 
Sergeant Sarah Thorn.

In 2020, distraction was a factor in 23 deaths and 125 serious injuries on 
our roads.

“Using a mobile phone that is not hands-free means you are not paying 
attention. You’re placing yourself, anyone else in your vehicle and all 
other road users at risk.”
 

