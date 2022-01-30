Fatality In Incident At Anzac Bay, Bowentown
Sunday, 30 January 2022, 6:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that a person has died following an
incident at Anzac Bay,
Bowentown, last night.
Another
person was also treated for minor to moderate
injuries.
The incident was reported to Police shortly
before 9pm.
Police are making enquiries in relation to the
death on behalf of the
Coroner, who will release their
finding in due
course.
