Fatality In Incident At Anzac Bay, Bowentown

Police can confirm that a person has died following an incident at Anzac Bay,

Bowentown, last night.

Another person was also treated for minor to moderate injuries.

The incident was reported to Police shortly before 9pm.

Police are making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the

Coroner, who will release their finding in due course.

