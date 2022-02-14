Hawke's Bay Reports Five Cases Today

Hawke’s Bay DHB has five new cases of COVID-19 to report today.

Over the weekend 15 new cases were reported in Hawke’s Bay, which included two students; one from Taradale High School and another from Eastern Institute of Technology( EIT).

Both cases have been investigated and close contacts have been notified and are following public health advice.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said a new location of interest had been added for Hawke’s Bay, over the weekend, following information that a positive Bay of Plenty COVID-19 case had been at the Gin Trap, Napier while unknowingly infectious with COVID-19. This case had now been linked to two Hawke’s Bay cases who were at the Gin Trap at the same time. Anyone who was at the Gin Trap on Saturday, 4 February between 5:45 pm -7:45pm must self isolate and get tested and remain isolated until a negative test is received.

Hawke’s Bay DHB was continuing to work closely with the Ministry of Education schools and businesses involved in these recent cases, he said.

“I cannot stress enough the importance of isolating and getting tested if anyone has cold or flu like symptoms, no matter how mild.

“Vaccination and getting your booster, if you are eligible remains the best protection from COVID-19 and protecting the more vulnerable in our community,” Dr Jones said.

Testing and vaccination sites can be found here.

© Scoop Media

