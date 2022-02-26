Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mount Hutt College Students Take Out The Aorangi FMG Junior Young Farmer Of The Year Title For 2022

Saturday, 26 February 2022, 5:59 pm
Press Release: Young Farmers

The competition was hot on Saturday as 50 teams went head-to-head in a bid to take out the Aorangi AgriKidsNZ and FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year titles.

James Clark and Jack Foster from Mount Hutt College were named as the Aorangi FMG Junior Young Farmers of the Year, meanwhile, the Longbeach Farmwise team (Edward Pottinger, Liam Lash, and Edward White) from Longbeach School took out the title of the Aorangi AgriKidsNZ winners.

The FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year contestants were challenged to a range of practical and theoretical modules, with Jack and James enjoying the challenge of the Face-Off, where the top five teams compete through a quiz format competition. They also enjoyed the MPI module, where contestants had to identify ways to protect apiculture in New Zealand, “we almost got 100% of questions correct on the bee-keeping module,” said James.

The Aorangi FMG Young Farmer of the Year contest was held on Saturday (26th February) at the Mackenzie A&P Showgrounds in Fairlie.

Under the red light covid protection framework, each event was held separately with entries capped at 35 teams on rotation to comply with the 100-person capacity limits.

In second place for Aorangi FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year were Anna Barrie and Grady Hopkirk from Geraldine High School. The AgriKidsNZ runner-up and third-place spots were taken out by Ashburton Intermediate School teams, the AIS Contractors made up of Alice Johnson, Kaira Wright, and Laura Hyde, followed by the AIS Harvesters made up by Callum Tait, James Lansdown, Ethan Graham.

The top two FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year teams and top three AgriKidsNZ teams have been invited to the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final in Whangarei this July.

The FMG Young Farmer of the Year Contest Series would not be possible without support from its family of sponsors: FMG, Ravensdown, Worksafe, Ministry for Primary Industries, Environmental Protection Authority, Honda, STIHL, Massey University, Lincoln University, New Holland, and PTS Logistics.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Young Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine, And Blokes In Peril


A great darkness is falling over Ukraine, and it will last for decades. In launching a full scale invasion, Russian president Vladimir Putin is doing what bullies routinely do. He’s beating up on a smaller, weaker adversary while claiming he was provoked. He was pushed into it, he says, and is acting only to defend his own “security.” Yeah right. The reality is that Russia is so weak it could not countenance even a flawed social democracy on its border. So the people of Ukraine are being crushed militarily, and Ukraine is to be ruled once again – as it was before the 2014 uprising - by a puppet whose strings will be pulled by Moscow...
More>>



 
 

Government: Aotearoa New Zealand Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta say Aotearoa New Zealand condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and will join partners in introducing a range of measures in response... More>>



Government: Lifts 66,500 Children Out Of Poverty
Figures released today by Stats NZ show all nine child poverty measures continuing to trend downwards resulting in 66,500 children being lifted out of poverty and the Government meeting the first round of child poverty targets... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Next Stage In Plan To Manage Omicron Peak
Ministers have confirmed a move to the next phase of the Government’s Omicron response from 11:59pm tonight (Thursday, 24 February), COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>



Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 