LGNZ Welcomes Better Off Funding For Councils And Their Communities

LGNZ President Stuart Crosby says the Government’s announcement today that councils can now apply for the Three Waters reform better off support package is good news for communities.

“We see this as a real opportunity for councils to start or fast-track projects that might not otherwise have got off the ground.”

The better off funding is a result of the agreement reached between LGNZ and the Crown last year.

Mr Crosby says LGNZ strongly advocated for the sector to receive this funding, which provides the sector with additional funds to invest in their local communities’ wellbeing.

“It gives councils the opportunity to create and accelerate projects that build resilience to climate change and other natural hazards, deliver infrastructure that supports housing development, and enhance local placemaking and community wellbeing.”

This first $500 million of the $2 billion better off package comes from the Crown and is available from 1 July 2022.

Mr Crosby says that accessing this funding doesn’t preclude councils from holding a position on the reform.

