Appeal For Witnesses Following Robbery, Nile Street, Nelson
Saturday, 21 May 2022, 7:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Nelson Police are asking for witnesses to come forward
after a robbery in Nelson this afternoon.
Police were
called about 3.15pm after a man allegedly entered a
commercial premises on Nile Street and demanded items,
before fleeing on a motorbike along with an
associate.
No weapons were presented and fortunately
no one was injured, however staff are understandably
shaken.
We'd like to hear from anyone who saw a
motorbike with rider and passenger riding at speed on Nile
Street this afternoon around or just after
3.15pm.
Additionally if you have any information
about the robbery or the parties involved, we'd like to hear
from you.
Anyone with information should call 105 and
quote event number
P050645934.
