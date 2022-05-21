Appeal For Witnesses Following Robbery, Nile Street, Nelson

Nelson Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a robbery in Nelson this afternoon.

Police were called about 3.15pm after a man allegedly entered a commercial premises on Nile Street and demanded items, before fleeing on a motorbike along with an associate.

No weapons were presented and fortunately no one was injured, however staff are understandably shaken.

We'd like to hear from anyone who saw a motorbike with rider and passenger riding at speed on Nile Street this afternoon around or just after 3.15pm.

Additionally if you have any information about the robbery or the parties involved, we'd like to hear from you.

Anyone with information should call 105 and quote event number P050645934.

