Wellington Mayor Tests Positive For Covid-19

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster has tested positive for Covid-19 and will self-isolate at home for the next seven days.

The Mayor returned a positive RA test early evening on Sunday 23 May, after developing light symptoms earlier in the day.

He is now experiencing light to moderate symptoms and will maintain light duties via Zoom and/Teams during his isolation period.

Deputy Mayor Sarah Free will deputise for the Mayor during his absence, as required.

