Wellington Mayor Tests Positive For Covid-19
Monday, 23 May 2022, 9:56 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council
Wellington Mayor Andy Foster has tested positive for
Covid-19 and will self-isolate at home for the next seven
days.
The Mayor returned a positive RA test early
evening on Sunday 23 May, after developing light symptoms
earlier in the day.
He is now experiencing light to
moderate symptoms and will maintain light duties via Zoom
and/Teams during his isolation period.
Deputy Mayor
Sarah Free will deputise for the Mayor during his absence,
as
required.
