Investigation underway into burglary incident

Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus:

An investigation is underway following a burglary at the former Auckland Central Police Station on Vincent Street.

Police became aware of an apparent breach when Police property was discovered at a search warrant at a Mt Albert address.

The warrant was for an unrelated matter on 25 May. At the address Police located a number of documents and expired OC Spray.

Police immediately began further enquiries into this discovery, and this resulted in a 41-year-old man being located by Police.

He has been spoken to and is now before the Auckland District Court charged with unlawful possession of a restricted weapon, burglary, and possession of instruments for burglary.

This man had allegedly broken into the station on Vincent Street and stolen documents intended for destruction and expired OC Spray.

Police are in the early process of establishing exactly what documentation has been taken and who may be affected by the breach.

The Privacy Commissioner has been notified and we are continuing to liaise with the Commission and following guidelines in dealing with the situation.

Police are extremely disappointed that this has occurred. While our investigation remains in the early stages we are limited in further comment at this time.

