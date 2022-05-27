Mount Albert Homicide: Warrant To Arrest Issued

Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Auckland City CIB:

Police can confirm a warrant to arrest has now been issued for 22-year-old

Christian Eteuati in relation to the homicide investigation underway in Mount

Albert.

The warrant is for a charge of murder. Police continue to advise the public

that Eteuati is considered extremely dangerous, and he should not be

approached.

Please call 111 immediately if you sight Eteuati.

