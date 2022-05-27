Mount Albert Homicide: Warrant To Arrest Issued
Friday, 27 May 2022, 6:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Auckland City
CIB:
Police can confirm a warrant to arrest has now
been issued for 22-year-old
Christian Eteuati in relation
to the homicide investigation underway in
Mount
Albert.
The warrant is for a charge of
murder. Police continue to advise the public
that Eteuati
is considered extremely dangerous, and he should not
be
approached.
Please call 111 immediately if you
sight
Eteuati.
