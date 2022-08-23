Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Support For Long-COVID Sufferers In Hawke’s Bay

Tuesday, 23 August 2022, 12:31 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

Hundreds of Hawke’s Bay people are struggling to bounce back to normal after having COVID-19, but support is at hand.

Kate Te Pou, Nurse Practitioner at Te Whatu Ora Te Matau a Māui is part of the COVID Community Outreach Service which provides support to whaiora/patients when further assessment is needed to help people manage their health at home.

People are referred by their GP and then assessed by the Outreach team who determines if they need to see a Nurse Practitioner, an Allied Health professional or another service for either an acute COVID infection, post-COVID syndrome or Long-COVID rehabilitation.

Mrs Te Pou says most of the referrals coming through are people at risk of complications from their symptoms or have underlying health conditions.

“I provide an at-risk assessment in the person’s home, via telephone or at a primary care facility. I’m definitely seeing more people with Long-COVID – which is defined as having symptoms more than 12 weeks after the initial COVID-19 infection.”

Mrs Te Pou says anyone who has had COVID can develop Long-COVID.

“Women aged between 30 and 60 and those with underlying health conditions such as diabetes and heart disease appear to be at a higher risk. However, your likelihood of getting Long-COVID is reduced by vaccination – so vaccination remains our best defence,” she says.

The majority of people referred to Mrs Te Pou are suffering from shortness of breath, chest pain and palpitations with associated anxiety.

“Some people are struggling to concentrate at work due to brain fog or suffering from fatigue that sends them back to bed for an afternoon nap and despite napping they never feel refreshed or recovered.”

Mrs Te Pou says it’s not just physical activity that triggers fatigue but also cognitive thinking and emotions so an enjoyable afternoon with whānau could also leave someone fatigued.

“Fatigue is leaving many people feeling overwhelmed and frustrated as most had previously been able to do their daily activities, work or even attend the gym, without concern. Now simple tasks have become exhausting.”

Mrs Te Pou says rest is the best way to get over fatigue and pacing your days – so doing what you ‘need’ to do one day but leaving the things you ‘want’ to do for the next day.

People struggling with breathlessness need to remember the “three P’s: pause, position, and pursed lips, known as recovery breathing”, she says.

“Look at rugby players after they’ve scored a try, they pause to catch their breath, they often bend forward at the hips to allow more oxygen in and really suck the air in with pursed lips.”

Mrs Te Pou acknowledges it is frustrating to suffer from ongoing symptoms which in itself is causing a lot of anxiety and concern for individuals, their whānau, friends, and work colleagues.

“Being unwell can be stressful and your mood may be further affected by frustrations about not being able to return to daily activities or work. It’s important to remember that your symptoms are a normal part of recovery. Worrying and thinking about your symptoms can often make them worse.

“You can try relaxation techniques such as meditation, yoga and mindfulness to improve your mood. If you feel like you need counselling support you can ring 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor. You can also talk with your GP as there are programmes available in your practice to help manage these concerns.”

Mrs Te Pou says most people will be able to manage their ongoing symptoms, such as fatigue and breathlessness at home with resources like the Te Whatu Ora Guide to self-management for COVID-19 illness.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawke's Bay District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why The State Buying Kiwibank Is No Big Deal


So... The government itself has bought Kiwibank off its current trio of state-related owners (NZ Post, NZ Super Fund and the ACC) in a transaction that valued Kiwibank at $2.1 billion. This paper shuffling exercise will not change the overall value of the Crown's balance sheet. At best, the deal seems to be only a holding exercise triggered by NZ Super’s desire to bring foreign expertise (and foreign capital!) into the bank’s ownership model. The acquisition will now ensure that Kiwibank remains entirely Kiwi--owned. Great. In itself though, this deal won’t do anything to improve Kiwibank’s ability to make inroads into the excessive profits that the four Aussie-owned banks continue to extract from New Zealanders, and continue to send offshore...
More>>




 
 

Labour: Gaurav Sharma Expelled From Caucus
The Labour Caucus has voted to expel Dr Gaurav Sharma from caucus, effectively immediately. The Caucus also voted to refer the matter to the New Zealand Council of the Labour Party for them to consider any further disciplinary action... More>>



Finance: Government To Take Control Of Kiwibank
The Government has acquired 100% of Kiwibank’s parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned, Finance Minister, Grant Robertson said today... More>>


National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 